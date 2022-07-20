Whether you’re camping, boating or doing yard work, these are all summertime activities that need fuel. During the month of July, which is Fuel Safety Month, advocates are reminding everyone to stay safe while pumping and using fuel.

“Gas prices are high and you may be cutting back, but you’ll still be using gas, diesel and kerosene, and accidents can still happen,” said Dan Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development for Scepter, the leader in fuel containers. “It’s important to follow basic fuel safety practices, at the pump, at home, and on weekend adventures.”