VDOT has given Warsaw until June 15th to provide details about plans for its sidewalk project, which the town plans to partially pay for with TAP grant funds.
Over $1.6 million in federal TAP grant funds have been awarded and awaiting use for a plan to install and replace sidewalks on both sides of Rt.360 running from the RCC campus area to the western end of town. But a long-running dispute between VDOT and Warsaw over a contribution from Dominion kept the project from moving forward.
The Dominion dispute
The TAP grant offers 80% of the eligible costs for a project, and the town is responsible for the remaining 20%.
To complete the sidewalk project electric poles along Rt. 360 must be moved, and Dominion is going to do that work at no cost to the town. Warsaw wanted to use the value of the pole relocation, which is estimated at about $305,000, as an in-kind donation that would have accounted for most of the town’s 20% contribution.
Warsaw claimed VDOT flip-flopped on the issue, sometimes saying the arrangement would be allowed and other times saying it wouldn’t. VDOT claimed the town wouldn’t submit the requested documentation to allow the agency to make an official determination on the matter.
Finally, in March, VDOT, the State Utilities Manager, and the Federal Highway Administration concluded Dominion’s pole relocation work was not a valid in-kind donation.
Dominion owns the electric poles, the poles are in the right of way, and the Code of Virginia requires Dominion to remove any of its property from the right of way at its own expense. Therefore, the work isn’t reimbursable and doesn’t qualify, a letter to the town explained.
Warsaw decides to proceed
VDOT’s decision left Warsaw with three choices. The town could go forward with the project as planned, reduce the project so that is was cheaper and its 20% share would be smaller, or Warsaw could cancel the project. But canceling meant the town would owe VDOT $88,223 that’s already been spent on engineering and right of way work.
Town council members viewed canceling the project as essentially spending money for nothing, and they considered the need for sidewalks too great to abandon the effort or reduce the scope. So, at the May meeting, they decided to move forward with the proposed project, which has been estimated to cost $2.04 million, making the town responsible for about $409,000.
The plan to pay
At that meeting, Mayor Randy Phelps and town manager Joseph Quesenberry explained that Warsaw is slated to get $1.35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. They were hoping to see the first half at the end of May or June.
The most recent guidance they had at that point said the funding could be used for water, sewer, and infrastructure projects. Since the town also had a long-running plan to replace water lines along Rt. 360, they’re hoping to use the federal funding to pay for the water line replacement when the digging is done for the sidewalk project and use those expenses toward the town’s 20% contribution for the TAP grant.
But, the town is prepared to put up its own money either way.
“We’re fortunate to have enough in our reserves that we can cover the project if the American Rescue Plan monies don’t come through,” said Phelps.
However, he wanted to make some things clear. “We have been blackmailed. We have been blackballed. We have been threatened. We have been bullied. We have been lied to…I think VDOT has been disingenuous. I think they have taken advantage of a small locality. I think they have painted us in a corner,” he said.
And he added “if this goes south and the [American Rescue Plan] funds can’t be used as we’d like up to 40% of our cash reserves will be spent on this project. That is unacceptable.”
Time is ticking
By the time Warsaw Town Council made its decision, the May 7 deadline to respond to VDOT about the direction of the project had passed. Late last month, VDOT sent another letter giving the town a second and seemingly final deadline to respond with details about the direction and funding for any project the town plans to pursue.
And if VDOT doesn’t receive that response by June 15, the agency will consider it a request to cancel the project and will be billing Warsaw $88,223.
