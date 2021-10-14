On April 3, 2016, a group of vehicles met at Walmart in King George. They were led to a house on Caledon Rd. for a fatal two-card dogfight.
That event was part of an interstate dog-fighting operation that involved people from DC, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. Court documents show their operation spanned from at least 2013 to 2018. Four people have been convicted.
Training and fighting
Throughout the conspiracy, the now-convicted dog fighters participated in multiple “roll” or “play” fights that test a dog’s willingness to fight, and they were involved in full-blown dog fighting shows planned months in advance like the King George event.
The men subjected the dogs to training regimens designed to ensure they fight to the death, federal documents say, and apparently that training worked, at least in the case of some dogs.
At the King George fight, the rules included “no open invitations” and “no walk-ins.” Maryland residents Emmanuel Powe and Chester Moody faced off with their animals. Powe’s dog lost and died.
A person identified in court documents as “MA” put his dog up against Cookie Monster, which belonged to Odell Anderson of D.C. After a 41-minute battle, MA’s dog was defeated and also died from the injuries.
One reason the King George fight was a standout event is because Anderson brought his son who was seven at the time. The decision to involve a child earned Anderson an additional charge because there were “different victims.”
Dogfighting is extremely violent and bringing young children exposes another generation to indifference towards animal cruelty and disrespect for the law against this ruthless and illegal activity, said the Dept. of Justice acting assistant attorney general Jean E. Williams.
“These defendants served as leaders, breeders, and trainers for a multi-year dog fighting operation and brazenly promoted this barbaric form of ‘entertainment’ for illegal personal gain."
~ Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Evidence gathered
Federal authorities found a range of “dog fighting equipment,” in the men’s homes, including breeding stands used to forcibly immobilize female fighting dogs, collars with embedded weights and chains weighing several pounds that were used to restrain the dogs. Anderson had a kennel named MOB aka Make or Break.
Authorities also found animals at the men’s homes. Harvey for example, had 11 “pit-bull type” dogs “with scarring consistent with dog fighting.” Some of the dogs recovered were so aggressive that they had to be put down.
Sentences
Each animal-fighting charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Taking a minor to attend a dogfight carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Moody pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to engage in dog fighting activities. Last week, he was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. Powe pleaded guilty to the same conspiracy and will serve 18 months. In addition to conspiracy, Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of causing a child under the age of sixteen to attend an illegal animal fight venture, and he received an 18-month sentence.
Carlos Harvey, of King George, also pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy in this case. The house where the dogfight was held belonged to one of his relatives. Harvey is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 5.
Commented
