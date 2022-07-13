At about 11 a.m. on July 5 while the F/V Fleeton was about a mile offshore near Silver Beach, it spilled several thousand fish. By the next morning, reports were coming in about dead fish washing ashore, said Michele Guilford, the commissioner’s assistant at Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC).
The boat was fishing in the Chesapeake Bay and would have returned to Reedville to offload the catch. But, after the net was loaded with fish, due to tides and the fish movement, the net entangled itself, essentially creating a large bag with the fish inside. When the crew attempted to unwind the net, the pulling caused the net to tear and the fish spilled out, explained Ben Landry, director of public affairs for Ocean Harvesters, the fishing operation for Omega Protein.
Landry didn’t specify how many fish were in the net when it tore. “In this instance, the number of fish in the school was immaterial in the spill.” The incident was not preventable and simply a factor of unpredictable tides and the current of the bay, he said.
The incident was immediately reported to staff at VMRC, and the company deployed clean-up crews “as soon as fish began to appear on the beach” an Ocean Harvesters’ statement noted.
“We believe many of the fish were alive and swam away, but we acknowledge that many were already dead at the time of the tear,” that statement also said.
When fish are caught in the net, they are bunched together and often stressed. So, when they are pumped aboard the company’s vessels, the fish are typically alive but after being stressed, some can die if they escape from a torn net, Landry clarified.
Ocean Harvesters has a third-party contractor, “a respected Norfolk environmental company,” that is on standby throughout the season for incidents like this. They have teams that work on shore and in a boat collecting fish.
As of Friday, it was estimated that a few thousand menhaden had been collected. The exact number wasn’t known, and the work was still underway.
It’s unclear how much this clean up effort will cost the company, but according to Landry, previous fish spills have cost in the range of $70,000 - $80,000. The company isn’t expecting to face any fines or penalties as a result of the incident.
“While anything may happen, there currently is no existing regulation that prohibits any accidental net tear,” Landry stated.
As the clean up was occurring, management from Omega Protein/Ocean Harvesters went out to speak with landowners and assess the clean-up operation. Landry said he isn’t aware of any lawsuit ever being filed against the company by property owners in relation to a fish spill.
Reports of another boat
Although Ocean Harvesters acknowledged and immediately took action to address the dead fish caused by the July 5 incident, “the company takes no responsibility for any fish washing ashore prior to that spill,” its statement said.
Landry explained that declaration was made in response to people sending the company pictures showing a fishing vessel operating off of Silver Beach on July 4.
“Our vessels were tied up in Reedville between July 2 – July 4…it was not an Ocean Harvesters vessel,” he said.
However, Ocean Harvesters does not have any information regarding that vessel losing any fish from its possession, Landry added.
Guilford didn’t respond to questions about whether VMRC also received reports of a vessel in action on Independence Day. Instead, she noted Ocean Harvesters’ July 5 spill, provided the coordinates of their boat when it happened, and added, “As a result of winds and tides, fish were reported washing ashore by the morning of July 6.
She also stated that the menhaden fleet has averaged three spills annually over the past four years, often as a result of the nets snagging on bottom obstructions during haul back. However, according to Guilford, of the 14 spills between 2018 and 2022, only two occurred in the Bay. The remaining incidents were in the ocean.
Preventing future incidents?
With regard to net protocols, Landry said the company conducts strength testing on its nets throughout the season. “And we typically have not used nets after their third year of service. We have a net mending operation on site to review and repair any torn nets and make them stronger,” he said.
So, will any changes be made to help avoid similar incidents in the future?
“While unfortunate, there is really no change in harvesting protocols that would prevent future net tears from occurring. Our captains are mindful of sensitive fishing areas like the Eastern Shore and do exercise an abundance of caution, but sometimes environmental conditions change and result in the net being twisted,” Landry said.
