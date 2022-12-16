cliffs

The Conservation Fund acquired 964 acres of land along the Rappahannock River’s Fones Cliffs.

Photo: Heather Richards

The Conservation Fund announced Friday it has acquired nearly 1,000 acres along the Rappahannock River in Richmond County to protect the largest remaining unconserved portion of Fones Cliffs.

“These are iconic, 80 to 100 feet tall cliffs in some places,” said Bryan Hofmann, deputy director of Friends of the Rappahannock, a regional nonprofit conservation group. “Folks like to say as John Smith sailed up the Rappahannock, those cliffs probably looked awfully similar to the way they do now. It’s not easy to put a tangible dollar value on that when you get out there to kayak, canoe and fish.”