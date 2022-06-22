On June 4, the statue of a Confederate soldier as well as a metal plate depicting a Confederate battle flag were removed from a monument on Prince Street in Tappahannock. Four bronze plaques listing and honoring the names of 770 men from Essex who fought to maintain slavery are still attached to the base of the remaining pedestal.
The Confederate statue, known as the “Woodsman,” currently resides in an undisclosed location, and the Tappahannock Town Council has not yet decided where it will end up. Councilmember Troy L. Balderson said the Essex County Museum decided not to take the 1,500-pound soldier.
On June 14, 2021, the town council voted unanimously to contextualize the Jim Crow Era monument, which the Essex United Daughters of the Confederacy erected in 1909. The council is currently receiving quotes for a contextualization marker. This addition to the monument will attempt to combat the Lost Cause narrative of why the Civil War was fought. The council will also remove the top half of the pedestal and place a cap over the remaining bottom half.
The two-year-long effort to relocate the monument began with a protest on June 10, 2020, in Tappahannock. Local activist Reginald Carter, who helped organize the event, said that 300 citizens from Tappahannock and its surrounding counties marched that day in response to the murder of George Floyd.
“Towards the conclusion of the protest, we stopped by the monument and asked that it be taken down. There was a member of the board of supervisors present, and he encouraged us to come to the board of supervisors meeting sometime later that month,” Carter said.
Around that time, a fellow activist named Ronald Sidney II created an online petition to have the monument removed. Over 4,000 people have signed it.
“The feedback and support for this initiative has been overwhelming, which energizes you,” Sidney said.
On Dec. 20, 2020, Carter created a GoFundMe to help alleviate the town’s expenses for removing the monument. Carter said the GoFundMe allowed him to contribute $7,000 to the statue relocation project, which cost a total of $30,000. The town covered the remaining expenses. Carter used what was left of the GoFundMe donations to pay for the $3,000 costs of a highway marker and dedication ceremony honoring Thomas Washington, a Black man lynched in Essex County in 1896.
Sidney II said he is proud to have played a role in the Confederate monument’s contextualization. However, he’s disappointed that the statue’s granite pedestal, which still includes plaques listing the names of Confederate soldiers, will continue to occupy a prominent and central location on the same street as the county’s executive and judicial buildings. These buildings include the Essex County Circuit Court, the Essex County District Court and the Essex Sheriff’s Office.
“The entire thing needed to be removed,” Sidney II said. “I can only imagine people going to court and feeling they are there unjustly and having to see that monument.”
There is no shortage of data to justify Sidney’s concerns about the presence of racial discrimination in the criminal justice system. For example, the American Bar Association recently reported that even though Black people make up just 13.4% of the U.S. population, they account for 47% of wrongful conviction exonerations.
Sidney II hopes this symbolic act of contextualization will encourage real systemic changes that will improve the material conditions for Black people in Tappahannock.
Sidney II and his fellow activists do not plan to stop their work anytime soon. He said the next step is to relocate the multiple Confederate portraits from the Essex County Circuit Court building to a more appropriate location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.