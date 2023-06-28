Supervisors say yes to new childcare center

With the blessing of the Board of Supervisors, the doors of an old school look like they will be reopening with some new additions made by a new occupant, the Northern Neck Christian School.

Dr. Leslye Morrison and her husband, the Reverend Bart Morrison, were looking to add a child daycare facility. In order to do so, however, they had to acquire a Special Exception Permit from the Board of Supervisors, due to the lot the building occupied being zoned for agricultural use.