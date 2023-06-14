Last week, Richmond County staff members opened the door on the discussion of changing the guidelines for the elderly and disabled real estate tax relief program. And the Board of Supervisors were receptive to the proposed changes, which would allow people with higher incomes to access the benefits.

The program offers tax on real estate and manufactured homes to County residents who are 65 and older and those who are totally or permanently disabled. Currently, the ordinance states that the total combined income of property owners during the previous calendar year cannot exceed $20,000 and their assets cannot exceed $100,000. An applicant’s primary home is not included in the calculation of assets.