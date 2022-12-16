With a unanimous vote, Northumberland Supervisors approved another private education facility, this time giving Northern Neck Christian School the green light to move to 226 Village Green in Callao.
Currently, the school educates children ranging from pre-K to 3rd grade.
Speaking on behalf of Neill Office, the school’s owner, Daniel Corden told the supervisors, “We think we have a very important niche as far as school choice in this community that we love. We offer a distinctly Christian education. We focus on Christian values and virtues that we immerse our students in every single day. Our goal is to serve up excellent citizens who can lead and articulate their values in all areas of their lives.”
But to fulfill that mission, the school needs a place to educate its students.
For the past 2½ years, the school has been operating in Zion Church in Lottsburg, but the student population has grown from a handful of children to over 30, Corden explained.
“We have outgrown our space at Zion. They’ve been very gracious to us. We’ve knocked out walls and participated in the life of this church. But they’re ready for us to move on,” he added.
According to Corden, finding a suitable location hasn’t been a quick or easy task. He said they have called upon probably every realtor in the Northern Neck to help them find a place to relocate, and they believe the Village Green location, which is currently the Rivah Celebration event center, is a good match for their growth needs.
The school has a fairly tight timeline of about 90 days to get things in place, he explained.
Students and their parents, church clergy and former clergy, and volunteers at the school were among those in attendance at the meeting. Everyone who spoke did so in favor of the project, touting amazing results they witnessed, including the ability of very young children to recite Latin verses.
“You have the opportunity resting in your hands to impact the community even more in the Northern Neck,” said Renee Johnson who identified herself as being part of the school. “It’s good for the Northern Neck to have diversity and give parents the opportunity to choose where they want to send their kids.”
Johnson said she is a product of public schools and wasn’t dismissing their value, but in public school there isn’t the privilege to call on God and pray.
“We have the opportunity to act on what we believe in. We’re raising up children from the ages 3 and up who can tell you right now, who their sovereign God is and do it boldly,” she told the supervisors.
Deidra Jones, a mother of twins who are in their second year at the school, said it has impacted their lives and her life, and she honestly cannot imagine sending her children to a public school after her first-hand experience.
“These kids are 5 years old and can read you over 20 scriptures,” she said of her children who were there with her.
“I really, sincerely hope that you all bless the community with this outcome for these people…I’m very blessed that my kids were able to join and I sincerely hope that they can continue to join,” she said.
The conditional use permit that the board approved allowed the private school on property that is zoned A-1, Agriculture.
