Have Northumberland Supervisors been approving the school board’s multi-million dollar budget based on a dressed up PowerPoint presentation?
That’s a question that was raised by Lynn Stewart’s public comment on March 10. She claimed the school board hasn’t presented a budget that meets Virginia State Code in at least five years.
For years, people have talked about wanting to see a breakdown of the school board budget--an actual budget, not a presentation with this year’s line items compared to the prior year’s items, Stewart explained to the board of supervisors. The people want a budget “that actually shows the appropriations, what the budget was, what the actual disbursements were and what the difference is between all of those numbers.” And since that information wasn’t coming from the school board, Stewart said she started an online search for answers.
“What I came up with was for the past five years, starting in 2016 – 2017 and through fiscal year 2020 – 2021, the state funding for our public schools in Northumberland County amounted to $29.1 million. And the budget approved by this group [referring to the supervisors] for that same period was $89.7 million.”
“That’s a lot of money not to know where it went. We haven’t seen a disbursement by the school board in five years. And I know that because I looked at all of the budgets,” Stewart told the supervisors.
She directed their attention to State Code 15.2-2504 titled “What budget to show.” “The state in its infinite wisdom has described what a budget is supposed to look like,” she told them.
Among the items required of a budget by that section of code are 1) A statement of the contemplated revenue and disbursements, liabilities, reserves and surplus or deficit of the locality as of the date of the preparation of the budget; and 2) An itemized and complete financial balance sheet for the locality at the close of the last preceding fiscal year.
She said the requirements apply to the school board because the school board finances are considered a locality. “And we haven’t seen it. And I want to know why we haven’t seen it,” she said.
“Citizens of this county don’t come to these meetings anymore and they don’t express their frustration anymore because they’ve been beaten down. They’ve asked nicely. They’ve asked nasty. They’ve written letters. They’ve made phone calls. Nothing ever changes with the school board budget,” Stewart told the board of supervisors.
When you have a standing group, like a school board, that doesn’t show you a line item disbursement of where $89 million has gone over the last five years, somebody’s not doing their job, she declared.
Stewart explained that after doing “a lot of research,” she can follow the paper trail showing where all of the funds coming into the school system came from. “But I can’t tell you once they hit this county where they flow to, and that’s what people want to know.”
She asked that the board “hold the school board’s feet to the fire and get that information” before approving this year’s budget. “Because basically you’re approving a whole bunch of money without having a clue about where it goes,” she told them.
“I’m imploring you as the board of supervisors to force this issue and get this information for the citizens of the county so we know where this money is going because right now, we have no clue,” she concluded.
Brann calls for action
At the March 16 meeting on redistricting, Supervisor James Brann referred back to Stewart’s comments, and called for the county attorney to look into whether the school board budget is being presented according to state code.
“The reason I’m asking for this to be done is if it’s not been done correctly, let’s get it done correctly. And if it is done correctly, let’s have it stated that it is,” Brann explained.
All of the supervisors voted in favor of Brann’s motion.
