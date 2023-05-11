Stratford Brews
Photo: Richard Burrell

The start of May has been surprisingly busy for Stratford Hall. What was expected to be a modest fundraiser, instead, shattered expectations.

Stratford Hall’s staff absolutely knocked it out of the park with their first ever Brews & BBQ Festival. An invitation for guests to enjoy local craft beer, wine, BBQ, and live music can be compared to the Wine & Oyster Festival that the Home of the Lees puts on in September in both content and turnout.