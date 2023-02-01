eggs

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger is pressing the USDA on “exorbitant” egg prices, calling for help to lower the cost burden for Virginia families and to address the risks that the avian flu poses to Virginia poultry producers.

Spanberger, who sits on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, wrote a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack calling the current situation a “crisis.” She said she’s deeply concerned about the impact of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) on poultry farmers suffering economic losses and the exorbitant prices consumers are paying.