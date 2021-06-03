At approximately 9:03 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route Route 646 (Christ Church Road) approximately 200 feet north of Route 709 (Gaskins Road)
The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2017 Subaru Forester was heading north when it ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch, overturned, and then struck a tree.
Michael J. Conroy, 74, of Weems, was the driver and sole occupant of the Forester. He was wearing a seatbelt. Conroy succumbed to his injuries onscene.
The investigation is ongoing.
