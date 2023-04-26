“We don’t want it.” That straight-to-the-point comment, which one Warsaw man shouted multiple times, was the key overall takeaway from locals at VDOT’s public hearing for the Rt. 360 road diet.
The road diet that’s being proposed will reduce most of the 4-lane stretch between Food Lion and 7-Eleven to two lanes with a turn lane in the center.
If you don’t want it, submit your comments in writing. That’s the only way public sentiment will become part of the public record VDOT representatives stressed to those who attended the meeting.
VDOT presentation
The event began with VDOT’s resident engineer for the Northern Neck, David Beale, giving a presentation on what the road diet entailed, why it was being done, and some of the data that the department considered in developing the plan.
Crashes on Rt. 360 are occurring at a rate that exceeds the state average, indicating there is a safety concern that needs to be addressed. Since VDOT already has a plan to mill and repave the area of roadway in question, the department’s plan to address the crashes is to restripe the road with fewer lanes that are wider.
Currently, the lanes range from 9 to 11 feet wide. A typical tractor-trailer is 8.5 feet wide. So much of the roadway doesn’t even meet modern highway standards, Beale noted.
He outlined the benefits of the road diet, which in addition to reducing crashes by about 1/3, will include reducing vehicle speeds through Town by about 3 to 5 mph and provide more shoulder space for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The road diet, as in the past, was framed as something of a win-win because the crashes will be addressed with a paving project that is already on the schedule and funded. VDOT will just spend about $30,000 extra for the pavement markings, signs, and traffic control. And no local match will be required.
The presentation didn’t appear to change many, if any, minds. On the contrary, it aggravated many people because they came expecting a Q&A or press conference style meeting. And last week’s public hearing wasn’t quite that.
After Beale’s presentation, those in attendance were told to meet the various VDOT representatives at project display boards stationed in the room and their questions and concerns would be addressed on a more individual basis.
The breakout session
Local residents laid out a range of concerns during the breakout session after the presentation.
One man warned that the change “will bottleneck all of the entrances.”
“At rush hour, you can’t get in and out. Y’all are trying to go back in time like cavemen. We don’t want this. We’re going to stand and picket if you bring machines. We do not want this,” he stressed.
“I’m so angry this is just going to be ridiculous,” said Tiffany Hackett. “You know how it is on [Interstate] 95. If one person puts on brakes, it backs everything up behind them. So, it’s not going to matter that we have lights, because the minute you make right-hand turns, you’ve just backed everybody behind you.”
One woman who lives across from Hamilton Blvd. expressed concerns about crossing Rt. 360 given that there are no crosswalks. “I just want to know how I’m supposed to cross the road with a 7-year-old?” she questioned, explaining that she takes her daughter across to Hamilton Blvd. to ride her bike. With the change, “it’s going to be bumper-to-bumper traffic,” she said.
She added that her children aren’t even allowed to ride the school bus because it stops near that curve and the traffic is already so bad that she feels the need to take her children to school.
Numerous people complained that VDOT made this plan based of past traffic data without considering the development that lies ahead, especially housing projects that are being proposed by the developer Gregory Packett. The traffic is already terrible, particularly at certain times of day, and a lot more cars will be using that route in the next several years, residents told the representatives.
We have to live with it
Numerous people felt that out-of-town VDOT representatives developed this plan and intended to impose it upon local residents without really listening to them. And since most don’t think the road diet is going to work, they feel like they would be left dealing with the consequences.
“You’re here to make this presentation. You’re here to tell us what we need to do. But after you tell us what we need to do, you’re going back to Stafford and you’re going back to Spotsylvania and you’re not going to be any part of what we have to deal with,” Warsaw Councilman Ralph Self told VDOT representatives Stephen Haynes and Donald Logan.
Like numerous other people, Self pointed out that Rt. 360 used to have only two lanes and was expanded to four lanes.
Haynes explained that came down to the federal government wanting more four-lane highways and pushing the money out to make it happen. So, there was a phase where a lot of the current Rt. “360-style highways” were being built,” he explained.
“The federal government was funding these types of roadways. They didn’t wait to determine that need based on traffic. They were looking ahead. They were being, you know, proactive and getting these things done and then the funding stopped…”
When the funding stopped the idea was to see if the effort built the four-lane highways out far enough. So, it wasn’t “actual traffic” they were looking at for the upgrade from two lanes to four lanes, Haynes said.
Moreover, after that build out highway professionals found two things. One was that the populations in rural areas actually decreased in the later year. So, essentially the demand didn’t show up to use the extra lanes.
High authorities also found that undivided four-lane highways have very negative aspects when speeds get higher. People get distracted, all sorts of issues arise, and there are a lot of crashes, said Haynes.
He also noted that he was a roadway designer earlier in his career and designed some of the roads in the Northern Neck. “I know you think we just go home. But I care. I care about Warsaw and Montross and Callao. I care. I love the district and I’ve a lot of friends out here,” he told Self.
A waste of time
Numerous people told the various VDOT representatives that they felt the meeting was a waste of time because they didn’t feel heard and were continually urged to provide a written comment.
“We don’t want no email chain. We want to talk to the head of what’s going on and give up a voice, and we’re not getting a voice. Talking to you is one thing, but where is it going to go when I leave?” asked man who said people would picket the project.
“I’m considering it. As we talk, I’m considering all your comments and I’ll continue to think about it. But if you want your comments to be a part of the public record, if you’re trying to stop this project and you want your comments to be part of that public record, you need to submit them one of these four ways [discussed]” Beale responded.
“That’s what this meeting should have been,” the man said. If VDOT was going to have a meeting and was serious, comments should have been addressed at the meeting and there should have been someone there to document them. He deemed the meeting “a waste of time,” and dismissed what VDOT representatives were telling people as “nothing but word salad.”
“So VDOT is going to shove this down our throat because you own the road and we don’t. You’re going to shove it down our throat regardless?” one woman asked.
“I think this meeting is just shot. Everything has already been decided so they did this as a legality because they had to have a public meeting,” said another woman.
Although the VDOT representatives answered questions about the road diet, there was a question that was repeatedly asked in some form but never directly answered—Is the road diet a done deal?
Toward the end of the evening, Beale confirmed there were comments he got from his discussions that night that he was going to take back to his office and analyze more closely. He also offered assurance that every comment that comes in will be read and will become part of the approval package that goes to the upper levels before the final sign-off.
That’s why if people really don’t want to see this happen, they need to submit their comments. Otherwise, they can tell me or anyone that’s here tonight or they may post comments on Facebook, but if the comment isn’t recorded in one of the four ways outlined it’s not part of the public record, he reiterated.
Commented
