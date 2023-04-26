chihuahuas

A group of chihuahuas that once resided in a shelter

We are not a primary kill shelter King George Sheriff Christopher Giles stressed last week.  There are times when euthanasia is performed and when that’s done, “it’s an absolute last resort,” he explained at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Giles told the Board that the animal shelter is partnering with several rescue groups to find forever-homes for animals in its care and KGSO staff use “every social media platform out there to get the animals adopted.”