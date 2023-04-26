We are not a primary kill shelter King George Sheriff Christopher Giles stressed last week. There are times when euthanasia is performed and when that’s done, “it’s an absolute last resort,” he explained at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Giles told the Board that the animal shelter is partnering with several rescue groups to find forever-homes for animals in its care and KGSO staff use “every social media platform out there to get the animals adopted.”
Giles requested an increase in the animal shelter budget to cover the spay or neuter of every animal it receives and to provide them any necessary vaccines. The sheriff explained he wants to take this extra step to help offset costs to prospective adopters. He hopes that relieving some of the financial obligations will help move animals out of the shelter at a faster rate.
At times, there is a court order, medical reasons, or an animal is not adoptable and the animal shelter is forced to euthanize, Giles stated. “Not adoptable” could mean several things. The animal could be too old, not family friendly, and have medical reasons that don’t allow the animal to be cleared. Those medical issues include not being able to walk or stand, having multiple seizures, and having been hit by a car, Giles told the Board.
He said some animals at the shelter have been there over 2 years, but those working with the animals try their best to avoid having large numbers of extended stays. If overcrowding occurred that could put the shelter in the position of having to euthanize some animals, which is why “the total goal “ is to prevent overcrowding and do everything to get them rescued, said Sheriff Giles.
“I would like to be perfectly clear that euthanasia is an absolute last resort and not enjoyable for anyone.” Giles said every attendant and animal control officer that works with the shelter loves animals or they wouldn’t be doing that job. “The euthanasia part is not part of the jobs they enjoy or look forward to.”
If euthanasia occurs, “all possible means have been exhausted to have the animal adopted or rescued,” the sheriff assured the Board.
With the help of King George Animal Rescue League, over the last three months, 14 dogs and 53 cats have been rescued. Animal control officers got 19 dogs adopted and 24 dogs returned to owners, as well as seven cats adopted and 11 returned.
The week before the meeting, there were 20 dogs in the shelter and three open kennels, as well as 15 cats in care with 24 cat kennels open.
An early morning fire on April 19, 2022 ravaged an entire block of Irvington Rd. and claimed the life of Stacey Lee Kellum. A year later, his family gathered around the Memorial Garden at the Kilmarnock Museum as Stacey Kellum Jr. placed his father’s plaque in the ground, making him an unforgotten, enduring part of the Town.
The Northumberland County Board of Supervisors voted this month to repeal a county code section that prohibited citizens from carrying loaded shotguns or rifles in vehicles while driving on public roadways. The board voted 4-1 to repeal §72-4, which can be found in Chapter 72 of the County Code.
“Dear Lord… we especially thank you for the continued healing that allows our colleague to join us here this evening,” King George Supervisor Ann Cupka said in a prayer, opening the Board of Supervisors meeting last Tuesday.
You don’t have to be a Taylor Swift fan to feel like you’re being personally attacked by hidden fees and surcharges. These so-called junk fees can be unrelenting, but the tide may be changing. In this Money News episode of the Smart Money podcast, NerdWallet's Sean Pyles and Anna Helhoski discuss the latest on junk...
(The Center Square) - Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson aimed at President Joe Biden's policy in his Wednesday announcement as a 2024 presidential candidate and did not mention his Republican opponents directly.
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares held a press conference in Lynchburg to provide an update on Operation Ceasefire, which was initiated late last year in an effort to reduce gun violence and violent crime through a “multifaced approach.”
WASHINGTON — Three of the four top agricultural leaders in Congress are emphasizing writing a farm bill that meets the needs of all rural Americans, but they diverge sharply over food assistance work requirements pushed by U.S. House Republicans as well as uses of Inflation Reduction Act conservation funds. Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, […]
WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An extended-release version of a Parkinson’s disease drug could provide more stable relief for patients with the movement disorder, new clinical trial data show.
Prices for travel remain stubbornly high. The cost of airfare in February was 27% higher than the same month a year earlier, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And rental car prices — having shot up during the pandemic — remain high today, as they're 37% pricier in February than they were in...
(The Center Square) – The government watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust filed a complaint with the Department of Health and Human Services over what it says are scientific integrity violations involving the impact of vaping.
Given things that have happened recently, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to go to a use of force curriculum that provides officers with options other than deadly force. Therefore, LCSO requested approximately $45,000 for 10 new Tasers.
WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a new drug for people who have a rare, inherited type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Back in the midst of the pandemic, the Westmoreland County School Board made a point of having regular updates from Dr. Richard Williams, the director of the Three Rivers Health District, on what was happening with the virus. As the level of concerns started to wane, Dr. Williams appeared less and less, but he made an appearance at last week’s School Board meeting and once again spoke at length about the situation surrounding the virus.
WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Over the last decade, an aging American population has increasingly turned away from nursing homes in favor of trained caregivers who can provide critical help in the home with basic daily tasks.
Those at the Town Hall in Colonial Beach have been having to deal with the building’s relic of an HVAC system. At last week’s Town Council meeting, a decision was finally made with regards to the system.
Amateur radio is a bit of a nationwide hobby, particularly in rural areas like Westmoreland County. HAM radio field days still happen across the country as dozens of amateur radio clubs keep the practice alive. Last Friday, as a result of this hobby, students in Montross Middle School got to have a chat that went into orbit.
“Unfortunately, we all live it. Costs have gone up for everything and the same goes for municipal government as well,” said Warsaw Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry during this month’s FY 24 budget presentation.
Richmond County EMS chief Mitch Paulette is likely to roll out some big numbers at the May Board of Supervisors meeting. He’s aiming to bring the Supervisors quotes for a new medic unit, and he’s already prepared them for costs far above what the County paid in the past.
Today's Homeowner created a list based on general home remodeling stats, industry market trends by store and generation, and the most popular remodeling projects to create a picture of the biggest takeaways of 2021 and 2022.
Among the hotels, airlines, cruise ships and group trip operators that offer sustainable features — like solar panels, carbon offsets or electric vehicle charging stations — few marketing teams shy away from making them known.At the 44-room Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa in the French West Indies, you can dine at the boutique hotel’s zero-waste...
Most Americans are woefully underprepared for retirement. Based on analysis of Federal Reserve data by the accounting firm PwC, the typical American between the ages of 55 and 64 has just $120,000 in a retirement savings account. Though the vast majority of retirees supplement their savings with Social Security income, the average monthly Social Security […]
WEDNESDAY, April 26, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- After a week of remote work in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Denise Castille was packing up her desk and preparing to leave for the airport to catch a flight back to her home in McKinney, Texas.
Memorial Day may mark the unofficial beginning of summer in the U.S., but it’s the days ahead of it that kick off big airport crowds. The holiday symbolizes the beginning of the summer vacation season for many Americans. But it’s hardly a vacation for airport employees, who typically get pummeled with the largest crowds of the...
