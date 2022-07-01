The sentiment Warsaw Town Council had toward approving the conditional use permit (CUP) for Gregory Packett’s proposed housing project at 6326 Richmond Rd. appeared to have drastically changed this month.
In May, councilmembers were hesitant to approve the CUP application, largely because the entrance to the housing development will be close to a curve near the intersection of Rt. 360 and Hamilton Blvd., an area prone to accidents and near-accidents.
In addition to safety, there were concerns about the additional traffic. Town residents, and even councilmembers, already report difficulty entering the roadway from side streets and driveways due to the current volume of traffic.
By the time the discussion concluded at this month’s meeting, every member of town council was on board and in favor despite the unanswered questions.
Packett presents
Packett wasn’t at the town council meeting in May, but he came this month, and knowing that traffic was a major concern, he addressed it early on.
He didn’t offer much in the way of clarity or assurance with regards to traffic and safety. But he told town council that anything VDOT requires, a developer has to do.
“The highways are a VDOT issue. In the past, any project that has been done has been approved on the contingency that I meet all VDOT requirements… It’s their say-so in the end on the state highways,” he said.
Mayor Randy Phelps wanted to confirm that VDOT has not yet reviewed the project. Packett said they had not.
“Typically, the CUP is issued so that I can spend a considerable amount more money so I can do the site plan, which would be sent to VDOT,” he said. VDOT generally likes to have a whole packet, including the okay of the town, to prevent the department from wasting their time reviewing a project the town isn’t going to allow.
In May, councilmembers discussed having that process work in the opposite direction—getting input from VDOT before the town gave its approval.
English offers written support
Councilman Jonathan English could not attend this month’s meeting and therefore couldn’t vote on the matter. But he was passionate enough about the issue to write a letter and have it noted for the record that if he had been there, he would vote “aye.”
In the letter, English said, “it appears the pros outweigh the cons.” He noted the need for affordable housing and discussed that taking on a mortgage is not an option for some people in this environment.
“Simply put, more residents mean more customers. More customers mean more business. And more business means more businesses,” he said in the letter.
With regard to the traffic, he said he sees it can be an issue, but told his fellow councilmembers, “We must leave that to the professionals, which is the Virginia Department of Transportation… We need to allow VDOT to do their job…They are the experts.”
He said the conditional use permit should be passed as it was unanimously by the planning commission. That was an odd statement, since in May, English seemed surprised to hear the planning commission approved Packett’s CUP application without any conditions, and he wanted to hear why.
His letter did call for a condition, but it wasn’t related to traffic and safety. It was a call for fencing to help beautify the property and provide screening for neighbors.
English had not responded to questions about his support for the project at the time of print.
A CUP isn’t a full green light
At the May meeting, as councilmembers expressed hesitancy about giving their approval on the project, town manager Joseph Quesenberry attempted to assuage their concerns by explaining that a CUP approval only provides Packett with a limited amount of leeway to proceed. He explained that the plans for the project would still need to pass through review by town staff, Richmond County, and state agencies, such as VDOT and DEQ.
By this month, town council appeared to have a grasp on there being an extensive approval process, and they took turns stating as much.
“Just for the record, a CUP is not a green light for the project to be done…it gives [Packett] the go-ahead for the next phase,” such as doing engineering and planning so he has what he needs to submit to VDOT or other state agencies, said Mayor Phelps who wasn’t at the May meeting. Those state agencies will then outline what needs to be done. “So, this is not a green light approval for Mr. Packett’s properties. This is a next step approval,” he emphasized.
Councilman Ogle Forrest reiterated what the mayor said. “The CUP is not permission to start a building tomorrow. It’s permission to do the engineering work and studies. He explained that the CUP would allow Packett to create a site plan that would then need to be reviewed by town staff.
In May, Forrest said he was not against the project but “there are still some questions that need to be answered before we make a decision.”
This month, he said if the town didn’t grant the CUP, the town would never know what VDOT has on its mind. He said VDOT would not do a study or determine how the driveway for Packett’s project should be configured unless he got hte town’s permission to proceed.
“One hand is going to give the other hand the information we wanted last month—the road,” he said adding that he believed the CUP should be approved so the town would have the information it needs for future planning.
Forrest had not responded to questions about his support for the project at the time of print.
Councilman Farron Hamblin agreed, stating that something needed to be done to kind of give VDOT “a kick in the rear end” to do something with the traffic in town. The only way it’s going to happen is to almost force their hand, he said.
Councilwoman Rebecca Hubert was “on the fence” in May. But this month, she said, “We need to just put this forward and see what comes into play.” Town council is not bound to anything at this point, she pointed out.
A change of conscience?
“Until I see VDOT has approved or has made recommendations and Mr. Packett is ready to do them, there’s no way in good conscience I could vote in favor of [this project]” Vice mayor Paul Yackel stated in May.
This month, Yackel told Packett the project was in a “very bad place to try to get in and out of,” and asked if he considered any other options to access the proposed site. Packett said there weren’t any other entryway options for the property.
Given the narrowness of the road, Yackel said he doesn’t see how a turn lane could be put at the entrance, and he noted that it would be difficult for a fire truck to be able to get into property driveway.
Packett said he has been told that in the next few years, in Warsaw, VDOT plans to make Rt. 360 one lane each way with a turn lane, but he didn’t know if that would help or not.
“I wish I could fix the traffic issue in Warsaw. The thing is, this is a gateway, the surrounding counties are still growing, and there’s going to be more traffic either way, Packett said. He noted that the location meets the requirements for sight distance.
Town council unanimously approved Packett’s CUP request with the condition that some type of vegetative or structural barrier must be erected between the project and the neighbors.
In a follow-up, Yackel explained that he doesn’t think he had a complete change of conscience from one meeting to the next. “I still feel that the size of the development will produce too much new traffic for that area of 360 to handle safely,” he said.
“The public hearing at the May meeting was to hear the thoughts of the citizens of Warsaw concerning the project… After hearing the thoughts of the citizens, I knew that some conditions needed to be considered, and quite frankly, I wanted to think about such conditions before I voted for the CUP.
He said when Quesenberry reminded council members in May of the various approvals required before the construction process that took care of one of his major concerns. His other major concern was invasion of privacy for the existing homeowners.
“That’s why I asked to have a condition placed on the permit that would require either a fence or vegetation that would shield residents from looking directly at the apartments,” the vice mayor stated.
