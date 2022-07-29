U.S. Senator Mark Warner is waving the red flag on TikTok and advises against using the app due to concerns that China is pervasively “sucking up” US users’ data.
A recent report claims that TikTok allowed China-based employees from its parent company, ByteDance, to access US user data. Now, Warner and Senator Marco Rubio are calling on the FTC for an immediate investigation into TikTok’s deception and misrepresentation of its corporate governance practices.
ByteDance is based in China, and for years, there have been concerns about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) getting US users’ information from TikTok.
“As I continue to point out, these Chinese tech companies, by Chinese law, are required to share their information, to share their data with the Communist Party in China. It is a huge national security threat,” Warner said during a recent media briefing.
TikTok has tried to assuage these concerns by stating that not only is US data stored outside of China but it isn’t accessible to parties in China.
In an October 2019 statement, for example, TikTok claimed, “We store all TikTok US user data in the United States, with backup redundancy in Singapore. Our data centers are located entirely outside of China, and none of our data is subject to Chinese law. Further, we have a dedicated technical team focused on adhering to robust cybersecurity policies, and data privacy and security practices.”
The letter to the FTC also notes that TikTok has made similar statements about its corporate governance to congressional committees, such as the Select Committtee on Intelligence, where Warner and Rubio serve as chair and co-chair, respectively.
BuzzFeed News reported that leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings revealed that engineers in China repeatedly accessed nonpublic data about US TikTok users “between September 2021 and January 2022, at the very least.”
This is “exactly the type of behavior that inspired former president Donald Trump to threaten to ban the app in the United States,” the BuzzFeed News article added.
“This is an area where I give President Trump credit,” Warner said during the media briefing, noting the former president’s concerns about the app.
The China-based individuals in question had “unfettered access to user information, including birthdates, phone numbers and device identification information,” the letter to the FTC noted. And TikTok’s Trust and Safety Department was aware of these improper access practices and governance irregularities.
Warner said people ask what’s the big deal about US data being accessible to individuals in China.
Recent updates to the app’s privacy policy indicate TikTok may be collecting biometric data, such as faceprints and voiceprints providing individually identifiable image and audio data. That heightens concerns about US user data being accessed by security services that are controlled by the CCP, according to the senator.
“Think about your kids potentially giving up that information to this site,” Warner told the media.
As you know, TikTok’s privacy practices are already subject to a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission, based on its improper collection and processing of personal information from children, the letter to the FTC also says.
Warner continued, noting, “The problem is you have your privacy penetrated, and potentially even in a way that you could be threatened,” or somebody has the ability to put you in a compromising position. On top of that, as we move into artificial intelligence, those countries that have the most data will be the most successful.”
Remember, China was the instigator behind the OPM Hack a number of years ago and was the instigator behind the Equifax hack a couple of years back where Americans’ data was obtained.
The big deal, as Warner explained it, is the idea of all of this information being “sucked out and deposited who knows where in China”
“I would have a great deal of caution at this point. I would not have TikTok on any of my devices,” Warner told the media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.