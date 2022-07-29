U.S. Senator Mark Warner is waving the red flag on TikTok and advises against using the app due to concerns that China is pervasively “sucking up” US users’ data.

A recent report claims that TikTok allowed China-based employees from its parent company, ByteDance, to access US user data. Now, Warner and Senator Marco Rubio are calling on the FTC for an immediate investigation into TikTok’s deception and misrepresentation of its corporate governance practices.