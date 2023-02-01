volunteers

Pictured left to right: Seconds volunteers Marilyn Creager and Seconds associate, Carol Balance

Photo: RGH

Seconds Unlimited, the Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital-owned thrift shop in Kilmarnock staffed by dedicated volunteers, wrapped up 2022 with record sales numbers.

This is the second year in a row for record setting, as Seconds Unlimited closed out 2021 with an annual sales number of $255,735. That record has now been broken, as Deborah Hall Silvus, Seconds Unlimited manager, reports year-end sales of $296,578.