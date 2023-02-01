Seconds Unlimited, the Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital-owned thrift shop in Kilmarnock staffed by dedicated volunteers, wrapped up 2022 with record sales numbers.
This is the second year in a row for record setting, as Seconds Unlimited closed out 2021 with an annual sales number of $255,735. That record has now been broken, as Deborah Hall Silvus, Seconds Unlimited manager, reports year-end sales of $296,578.
“This is an incredible accomplishment for Seconds, and in turn, for Rappahannock General and the community,” said J. Alan Bailey, RGH vice-president administrator. “Seconds is a shining example of the sense of community and solidarity that can be found in the Northern Neck. For more than 40 years, every item the community has donated to the thrift shop was then resold to other members of the community. One small transaction at a time, major projects and improvements for the hospital are being purchased by the community, for the community.”
The store’s business model depends on donations of “gently used” clothing and household goods. The extremely modest price point of items sold makes it especially remarkable that Seconds has been able to achieve these impressive sales numbers.
Seconds Unlimited has a long history of generous gifts to fund RGH projects that directly benefit patient care, including a $500,000 commitment toward The Campaign for Rappahannock General Hospital to support the first major renovation since the hospital opened in 1977, as well as when RGH’s Imaging Department obtained the area’s first 3D mammography unit in 2018, thanks to the generosity of Seconds Unlimited Thrift Shop and community donations to the RGH Foundation.
The shop closed for six months in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic and has been booming ever since. “We thought it’d start to slow down at some point, but the donations are still pouring in, and that’s allowed us to implement some improvements for expanded business and greater customer experience,” said Silvus. “In addition to the aesthetic refresh, both inside and out, a credit card reader and additional storage have opened new avenues of business for us.
Our enthusiastic team of volunteers have never been more committed to the success of the shop,” she said “Our team feels such a great sense of pride to be able to raise so much money for such a worthy cause. When we achieved last year’s goal, who knew we could blow it out of the water in the coming year!”
“We could always use a few more friendly faces to help out,” she added. Individuals interested in volunteering can inquire within during business hours. Seconds Unlimited, located at 77 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock, is open Monday - Saturday, 10 am – 2 pm.
“We are so grateful for the dedication demonstrated by Deborah and her amazing team of volunteers,” Bailey added. “Thank you to the Seconds team, and to our community for making this possible.”
With the help of Seconds and the community, the Campaign for Rappahannock General Hospital is making headway towards the $20 million. Recently, the RGH Campaign was selected by the Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation Board to receive a $200,000 challenge grant for new commitments to the RGH Campaign.
This was a competitive grant application and the BSMH Foundation Board chose the RGH Campaign in recognition of the community’s overwhelmingly positive response to the campaign to improve the facility. Starting December 2, 2022, new gifts of any amount made to the RGH Campaign qualify to be matched until we reach $200,000. Construction on the new Emergency Department is on track to conclude soon, and other campaign projects, including the RGH Outpatient Infusion Center, are in their design phase and moving toward securing final construction bids to begin.
