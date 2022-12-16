Since dropping into the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors in November, the Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale group has not been resting on its laurels. Last week, on the 6th, a resolution was brought before the King George Board of Supervisors for adoption. With its unanimous approval, King George became the first locality to show its support for the efforts of Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale.
Stephanie Johnson and many others have banded together in an effort to get Northern Neck Ginger Ale back in production again. The group has been active on Facebook for some time, and even had a tent set up at the Montross Fall Festival. They then started working their way through the counties on the Neck seeking shows of support from the counties’ boards of supervisors in the form of resolutions of support.
In November, Westmoreland County decided to whip one up. The board in neighboring King George County has done one better. While Westmoreland County worked on their resolution, Johnson contacted King George Supervisor Ann Cupka and secured a meeting. Cupka gave her fellow supervisors the full explanation of what was going on. Cupka’s initial response was remarkably similar to that of Westmoreland Vice Chairman Woody Hynson’s. Like anyone who has tasted the delightful lost gem that was Northern Neck Ginger Ale, she loved it, but had some serious doubts.
“I was skeptical that there was anything I could do to help them going into the meeting,” she stated. “But at the end, it occurred to me that this is something we can do. We can bring this forward.”
By adopting the resolution, the board would also give its neighbors on the Neck a template and model that would hopefully rally the localities to attract attention and investors.
With any luck, they may be able to make an offer to the Coca-Cola Company for the recipe and rights to produce the drink. Presently, Coca-Cola keeps it under lock and key, with no plans for Northern Neck Ginger Ale to return any time soon.
