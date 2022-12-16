Since dropping into the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors in November, the Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale group has not been resting on its laurels. Last week, on the 6th, a resolution was brought before the King George Board of Supervisors for adoption. With its unanimous approval, King George became the first locality to show its support for the efforts of Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale.

Stephanie Johnson and many others have banded together in an effort to get Northern Neck Ginger Ale back in production again. The group has been active on Facebook for some time, and even had a tent set up at the Montross Fall Festival. They then started working their way through the counties on the Neck seeking shows of support from the counties’ boards of supervisors in the form of resolutions of support.