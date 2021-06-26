Slope Rt 301

Slope on Route 301.

Emergency repairs are underway to restore a slope next to Route 301 southbound in King George County that failed following heavy rain and flooding on June 11.

Route 301 southbound will remain reduced to a single lane near the Washington Mill Road intersection for motorists safety through early August 2021.

To restore the slope, which supports the road, crews are installing a concrete retaining wall reinforced with soil nails.

All lanes remain open on Route 301 northbound.

