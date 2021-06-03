Route 3 traffic in Westmoreland County will be shifted slightly north between Flat Iron Road and Winter Harbor Road on Wednesday, June 2, to begin traveling on new pavement in a temporary traffic pattern.
The traffic shift will allow construction to advance on a project underway to build eastbound and westbound passing lanes over a 1.5-mile segment of Route 3 between Potomac Mills and Flat Iron in Westmoreland.
Construction started on the project in December 2020, and is halfway complete. The new lanes are on schedule to open to traffic in December 2021.
Next week, motorists can expect single lane closures with one-way, alternating traffic from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 through Friday, June 4.
When the project is complete, Route 3 will become a four-lane undivided road from north of Winter Harbor Road to east of Longwood Road. Route 3 will have four 12-foot travel lanes, and a 4-foot paved shoulder on each side.
Left turn lanes are being added on Route 3 eastbound at the intersection with Longwood Road, and on Route 3 westbound at Winter Harbor Road and Falls Hill Road.
Building additional travel lanes along this two-lane section of Route 3 will provide traffic with an opportunity to pass slower-moving vehicles.
A separate project to lengthen the right turn lane on Route 3 eastbound to Flat Iron Road will be accomplished as part of this construction work zone and contract.
An average of 7,200 vehicles a day travel Route 3 in the project area.
