Richmond County administrator Morgan Quicke brought an “interesting” and “exciting” proposal to the board of supervisors this month—having interns design a helipad for the county.
Quicke explained that he and Charles Lamb, owner of Delta Airport Consultants, have been discussing the possibility of having a helipad for years. Lamb, who owns property next to Richmond County’s EMS building, will have five civil engineering interns this summer, and he is offering to put them to work t designing the helipad free of charge.
Quicke described it as a generous offer and one the county is excited to pursue with Lamb.
Currently, the idea is that the helipad would be built near the EMS facility. But “we have a second site we could look at if something comes up that that site just isn’t going to work. The fire chief did say they are offering their site on Scott Town as well as secondary site,” EMS chief Mitch Paulette told the supervisors.
Quicke explained that currently, when there is a medical emergency, flyouts are largely conducted from the field at the Scott Town Rd. water tower on the fire department’s property.
“The issue with that is that every time a flyout is needed the fire department gets dispatched out to set up a landing zone so the helicopter can identify the location,” said Quicke. If the county were to get a helipad, the fire department wouldn’t be eliminated from the process because generally they serve as the on-the-ground communication with the helicopter. However, the county would have a safer, lit location to execute these missions.
Paulette explained that the benefit goes beyond just having the structure. He and Lamb have discussed the possibility of Richmond County’s helipad becoming a regional asset. Last year, Richmond County had 42 flyouts, and in recent years, the average has been about 25, or two a month. When considering that, attention needs to be given to the number of requests, Paulette explained, noting that the number of flyouts conducted can be affected by visibility.
Right now, Richmond County has visual flight response (VFR) capabilities, which involves considering how far pilots can see and what the ceiling is. The helipad could present the possibility of having an IFR site, which is an instrumentation-style flight capability, and that would expand the range of possibility for flyouts.
Paulette said not only could that better serve county citizens, but it could also be a resource for the Northern Neck. Granted, there is more cost involved in an IFR site, but Paulette said he has already talked to some other area EMS chiefs, and perhaps it may be possible to arrange some cost sharing.
The board of supervisors were all for it.
“Absolutely,” Supervisor William Herbert said of turning the planning and design into a summer project. And Charlie [Lamb] is a good one to do it. Have at I,” he said.
“We know expansion is coming. Whether we like it or not, it is coming, so let’s just go ahead and plan it,” said Supervisor Richard Thomas.
