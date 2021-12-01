chmond County supervisors agreed on a redistricting map that’s set to be presented for public comment.
The challenges
At a meeting earlier in November, county staff presented the supervisors with four potential maps. They walked away leaning to one referred to as 2B.
Last week, county staff offered two new editions developed from 2B. Both addressed one of the county’s chief concerns—how to ensure it still has a minority-majority voting district.
In 2011, District 1 was 54% black making it a minority-majority. But a significant portion of the black population has moved leaving the black population at 41%, according to Census data. The county has been advised that the state does not take the loss of minority-majority districts lightly. So the challenge was to redraw the lines to reinvent the district or create a minority-majority in another district.
In addition to that task, based on the guidelines, the new districts need to be compact and contiguous, and they should be nearly equal in population, which for Richmond County means having about 1,580 people each. A variance of up to 5% is considered acceptable. Above that, there is a risk of raising red flags and inviting government scrutiny, the county has been advised.
The latest options
It was determined that if we expand our definition of minority-majority to all races other than white, we could get District 1 to greater than 50% minority-majority under that expanded definition, county administrator Morgan Quicke told the board.
The expanded minority definition includes people who identified as black-plus, meaning black and one or more other races as well as Hispanics and Asians and the Hispanic-plus and Asian-plus categories.
Applying that definition, the county staff created a map referred to as 3A, which created a 50.4% minority for District 1.
To do so, in the area of the intersection of Threeway and Bells Drive, near Warsaw Church of God, staff removed a white population block and put it into District 2.
The other major change was in the town of Warsaw, in the Walnut / Maple area near the high school. Originally, the county was hoping to have the town within one district, and there was some confusing language suggesting that’s the way the state wanted it. But the county has received clarity and realized it’s possible to have the town split into two election districts. So they took Walnut / Maple from District 3 and put it into District 1, adding a minority block.
Another change involved taking the Bunker and Calvary Church Rd. area, which has a primarily white population, out of District 1 and placing it in District 4.
The second option, referred to as Map 3B, left the Bell’s Drive area in District 1 and brought Walnut/ Maple from District 3 to also be in District 1. The white population in Bunker Hill were added to District 4, and Rose Hill was put in District 3.
So effectively keeping Bells Drive in District 1 and removing Rose Hill from District 1, will create a minority-majority of 51.6%, Quicke explained.
Although map 3B had a slightly larger minority population, it created a variance of 5.8% compared to map 3A, which had a variance of 3.6%.
But although the population variance is above the recommended 5%, the board voted in favor of the option that created the largest minority-majority—map 3B.
