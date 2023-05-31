Downtown Warsaw

The Richmond County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to submit a grant proposal that seeks $1.35 million to improve housing conditions on Scott Town Road.

The Virginia Dept. of Housing and Community Development will decide whether to approve the Community Development Block Grant proposal, which outlines the rehabilitation of up to 10 residences. All 10 applicants have qualified as low-to-moderate income residences. Randy Logan, a rehabilitation specialist with Bay Housing, has inspected the houses to determine if they’d qualify.