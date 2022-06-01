If Richmond County adopts the FY23 budget, this will be the sixth consecutive year without any tax hikes, and county employees still are set to receive pay raises.
The upcoming budget is $32.6 million, a $4.7 million increase over last year. That rise is primarily driven by education, which alone, has a $3.7 million increase.
Investing in people
Richmond County’s proposed FY23 budget includes about $2 million in increased personnel costs, which is a major focus this budget cycle. The county is proposing investments in new positions, such as two new dispatchers, and in salary improvements, including a 5% raise that would go into effect July 1.
Richmond County is prepared to contribute an additional $150,000 to RCPS to help support a $45,000 starting salary for teachers. Existing teachers will get raises ranging from 7% – 13% based on their step positioning, and other school employees would get the 5% raise. As a result, if this budget passes, the county will be contributing over $5 million to the schools.
However, if the version of the state budget that was proposed by the Senate prevails, Richmond County won’t need to make the $150,000 contribution for starting salaries because the Senate budget is “more friendly to education,” and would allow the schools to cover the costs with money from the state, Quicke explained.
Debt & expenses
In FY23, the county is also proposing to take $261,000 from the general fund to pay off six loans early. According to Quicke, making this move now will free up $113,000 a year that would have been going to debt payments.
Further, the budget reflects the county’s need to address rising costs and expenses. Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department, for example, is set to receive an additional $13,000 for fuel and operations. And Three Rivers Health District will get an increase of nearly $24,000 in response to a JLARC Study requiring more local funding from the county.
Capital improvement
For FY23, the budget includes $821,000 in capital improvement expenses. The bulk of that, $534,000, is for the pedestrian trail project. Quicke explained that the majority of the FY23 CIP expenses would be paid for by $427,000 from the VDOT pedestrian trail grant.
There’s $125,000 budgeted for a chiller for the county administration building along with other operational costs, such as a total of $25,000 to be spent between public safety radios and UPS Battery Refresh, which is an uninterrupted power supply that runs the dispatch in the sheriff’s office prior to the generators kicking on. That needs to be replaced every five years.
Although the county set aside $50,000 from the general fund for the comprehensive plan rewrite, that work is funded through the Booker’s Mill solar project’s siting agreement. So when Booker’s Mill is constructed and the county gets the siting agreement, “we’ll simply pay ourselves back,” Quicke explained.
Revenue projections
Richmond County is projecting to see a revenue increase of over $4.7 million. The largest portion of that is a $3.3 million increase from state sources, mostly for education, said Quicke.
Of the 15 sources of local revenue outlined, only two are projected to decrease. Mobile home taxes are estimated to drop by about $1,100 and revenue from property leases is projected to fall $3,000.
The top revenue increases include personal property tax revenue, which is slated to rise over $441,000 to $2.1 million while real property is expected to increase by $175,000, bringing it to $5.7 million. Local sales tax is also projected to increase $175,000 to $1.6 million.
Tax Relief
Richmond County is projecting to bring in over $2.8 million on personal property and vehicles license tax combined. But recognizing that many residents are feeling the pangs of inflation, the county has developed a plan to provide a $275,000 relief mechanism to vehicle owners.
Some vehicles have seen values increase in the neighborhood of 25% over the past two years. The state provides $804,000 every year for its PPTRA program, commonly referred to as the car tax credit. That amount does not change, and generally, the county adjusts the rate as needed to ensure that local dollars aren’t spent to make up the state’s shortfall.
However, this year instead of dropping the PPTRA to 36% and passing along the full increase, the county proposes raising the PPTRA to 50%. Doing so will allow the county to ease some of the burden on taxpayers by sacrificing the $275,000 personal property tax.
After vehicle values normalize, the idea is to “float the PPTRA back down over the next few years as appropriate,” said Quicke.
Richmond County’s proposed FY23 budget balances at $32,688,903. The county’s goal is to continue along a conservative track and have a balanced budget without raising taxes or cutting services. Plus, the county wanted to be a more attractive employer. Quicke said he believes the proposed budget accomplishes all of those objectives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.