Driving through the area, you’ll see two types of crews doing work that’s bringing broadband closer within reach of those who don’t have it.
In areas such as on Rt. 360 and Rt. 3, crews are building Dominion’s middle mile fiber infrastructure. Once enough of that network is complete, internet service provider All Points Broadband will start building out from it to create a final mile network that brings connectivity to homes.
The other crews are doing make-ready pole work, which involves preparing and replacing poles so that they are suited for All Points to connect fiber to. The Northern Neck Regional Initiative, as this broadband project is called, spans the entire Northern Neck plus is set to extend to Middlesex.
“The sheer volume of poles that need to be made ready is several magnitudes greater than either Northern Neck Electric Coop or Dominion are used to handling in a typical year,” said All Points Broadband CEO Jimmy Carr. And the scale of the work that’s underway is one of the points Carr hoped Richmond County’s supervisors and administrators would take away from a field visit that was conducted last week.
In 2019, Virginia approved a program that allows internet service providers to partner with utility companies to offer internet service to end users. The Northern Neck Regional Initiative, which is a partnership between All Points, Dominion and Northern Neck Electric Coop is the largest project in that program, said Carr. And residents of Richmond County will be the first customers to receive service from the company under that initiative.
All Points expects to begin offering service in Richmond County in the second quarter of this year and to start construction in Northumberland late in the third quarter.
The order in which locations receive service is determined by how the Dominion middle mile network is constructed. “It’s not built in a linear fashion,” Carr explained. The entire middle mile network is divided into segments that range from two to eight miles, and when a segment is built depends on any number of factors, from field conditions to permitting.
Some segments in Richmond County are approaching that point where there is enough fiber and make-ready pole work completed for All Points to begin ordering its shovels into the ground.
All Points has ordered and secured manufacturing capacity for the cable and equipment that the company needs for its buildout. Those shipments are on track, and Carr said the company feels very comfortable about where they are with regards to material and labor availability.
However, in order to keep the project on schedule, All Points is reliant on the work that its utility partners have to do to pave the way. Although Carr said All Points doesn’t have the same level of visibility into all of the utilities’ companies supply chains, All Points has a great partnership with Dominion and NNEC and is working with them in monitoring market conditions that affect the project.
