Altria Theater in Richmond

Last Tuesday, Huguenot High School held their graduation ceremony at Altria Theater in Richmond. A shooting outside of the venue after the ceremony left two dead and five injured.

Amid the chaos at the scene, Richmond County EMS Lieutenant Erin Koller was in the area headed to her sister’s graduation at St. Benedicts. She was with her fiancé, Richmond County EMS Chief, Mitch Paulette and their daughter.

EMS Chief Mitch Paulette

EMS Lieutenant Erin Koller

