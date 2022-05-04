The state’s review of Richmond County’s CARES Act spending is complete, and it appears the county is in the clear.
Richmond County went through a review of its handling of $1.5 million in CARES Act funds that stretched from August until April, and when it was complete, Virginia’s Office of the Comptroller found no issues.
An in-depth review
To test Richmond County’s compliance with the requirements on the federal funds, the state’s Department of Accounts (DOA) said it reviewed expenditures in all categories totaling 100% of the CARES Act funding the county received. DOA’s letter said it made the decision to take such an thorough look after some “miscategorization and variances” in the categories. Initially, the department also found that there was insufficient documentation for some expenditures.
“However, all issues were corrected and no outstanding issues remain,” the letter said.
Richmond County administrator Morgan Quicke said it was a lot of work and a lot of back and forth to complete the review. Since the county isn’t accustomed to dealing with federal funds in this capacity, it was confusing at times, but the county staff got through it, he added.
Policies and procedures needed
The DOA found that Richmond County does not have documented policies and procedures (P&P) in place for tracking and managing CARES Act or federal grants and said the county “must” create them to ensure all stipulations and requirements are met.
Quicke said it’s not uncommon for a small locality, such as Richmond County, that has limited interaction with federal funds to lack the P&Ps the DOA mentioned. Since the county doesn’t deal with these matters often, establishing the P&Ps won’t be at the top of the list of priorities, but county staff does plan to start working with its auditors to create the requested policies.
DOA also noted that in addition to its review, Richmond County must have an audit conducted that fulfills a section of code requiring a single or program-specific audit anytime a non-federal entity spends at least $750,000 of federal awarded funds within a fiscal year.
Quicke said the county’s regular annual audit, known as the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, was already conducted for FY21 and included a CARES Act audit that he believes fulfills that additional audit requirement.
“So it is my option that all audits related to our CARES Act expenditures are complete,” Quicke said.
