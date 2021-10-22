Currently, snare traps are legal in Richmond County, but the sheriff and the board of supervisors want them banned.
After two dogs were strangled to death by snare traps last year, Sheriff Stephan Smith told the board the deadly contraptions have no place in the county. Not only did he find the situation disturbing but residents who contacted him were furious, and the county has become too residential with too many citizens and animals moving around he said.
Smith started working with Delegate Margaret Ransone and Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries to move toward banning snare traps, but found that imposing that kind of regulation would take action at the Virginia General Assembly.
This month, Smith provided a further update, telling the board of supervisors that there’s resistance to allowing change in Richmond County because what’s done locally is seen as a risk to practices in the western part of the state where snare traps are popular.
I don’t think we should let this drop, said Supervisor Richard Thomas.
Chairman Lee Sanders suggested that Smith reach out to Senator Ryan McDougle, who helped Northumberland address some issues with coyotes. “We just want to outlaw them in Richmond County,” he said, of the traps.
Smith said he would reach out to McDougle and others at the state level. I don’t see what the problem is and why we can’t outlaw snare traps in Richmond County. “I’ll put some emphasis on this,” he assured the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.