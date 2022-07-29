Earlier this month, Richmond County Administrator Morgan Quicke gave a preliminary assessment of where he expects the dust to settle on the county’s FY 22 finances. Although he noted that official audit, which comes in November, will tell the true picture and the full story, he’s pleased with what he expects to see.

In the past, in June, which is when the fiscal year ends, the county ended “in negative fashion.” Quicke recounted how eight or nine years ago, when June came, it was “a nervous time for a lot of people” before the county was able to get its revenue anticipation note. But over the past couple of years, the general fund has been continuing to trend higher and higher.