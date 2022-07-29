Earlier this month, Richmond County Administrator Morgan Quicke gave a preliminary assessment of where he expects the dust to settle on the county’s FY 22 finances. Although he noted that official audit, which comes in November, will tell the true picture and the full story, he’s pleased with what he expects to see.
In the past, in June, which is when the fiscal year ends, the county ended “in negative fashion.” Quicke recounted how eight or nine years ago, when June came, it was “a nervous time for a lot of people” before the county was able to get its revenue anticipation note. But over the past couple of years, the general fund has been continuing to trend higher and higher.
Quicke said the county’s revenue for FY22 will likely be around $33.2 million compared to expenses of $32.7 million, leaving the county with a positive difference of $507,878.
“Our poorest time of the year, is August, September, and October.” But the county still has positive cash flow at that point because of how funds are segregated and designated.
“It is nice to be in this position where we are financially,” Quicke noted. Richmond County has been working to build its finances, and has not reached its goal yet, but the county isn’t far from it, he added.
He noted that at the start of FY 22, the unassigned fund balance was slightly over $2 million and the assigned fund balance was $1.15 million.
“I think the FY 22 budget is going to help with that. I think the budget that was adopted for FY 23, which we just started [in July], will also help with that.”
District 3 Supervisor William Herbert questioned the significant difference between the $64,600 that Richmond County projected to bring in from permits, fees and licensing versus the $200,000 that appears to have flowed in. Quicke confirmed that that “very abnormal number” is primarily due to permitting fees from solar projects. Richmond County received approximately $42,000 from a building permit for the electrical work for the Heming Solar Project and the first phase of the Booker’s Mill project brought in $82,000.
