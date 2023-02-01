John Muller, a resident of Weems, wants Lancaster County to tighten its noise regulations, and Supervisor Bill Smith, who represents Weems, told him to be on the lookout for proposed “policing” he’s going to like.
Noisy neighbor complaints
In December, Muller came to the Lancaster Board of Supervisors meeting to complain about a property across the cove from him that fronts Black Stump Road. Muller said he understood that people use things like lawnmowers and construction equipment. “But they have been operating very loud ATVs and shooting at all times of the day and night,” he claimed.
He called for “a measuring stick” to be added to the county’s noise ordinance. It should create a daytime noise limit and stricter nighttime noise limit, he told the Board.
Last Thursday, Muller appeared before the Board again. “You may remember I spoke to you last month about the noise ordinance and wanting to beef the ordinance up.”
Attempting to emphasize why that action was needed, he said before that evening’s meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. “we were walking tonight, and they were just firing the guns off tonight, 19 rounds.”
The county needs to “include a maximum decibel requirement in the noise ordinance,” he said. “It’s something that’s important to myself, to others in the back. I’m certain it’s important to other people in the county.”
One day before the meeting, Muller said he received a presentation about Lancaster’s 2035 Plan from Paul Sciacchitano, who is part of the committee that outlined the plan.
“Listening to that, I think a beefed up noise ordinance would enhance what you all are trying to do with the 2035 project”, Muller said.
He noted that the Board commissioned that plan, and part of its aim is bringing people into the county and keeping young people here. “To use your tagline, you want a great place to live, work, and play,” he told the board. And he said his call for a crackdown on noise “dovetails very nicely” with that.
In December, he also claimed that the Supervisors addressing his grievance would be a benefit to Lancaster as a whole.
“The county is growing, and I would think that the county would benefit from having this additional specificity to the ordinance,” he said.
In pursuit to achieve what he’s requested, Muller told the Board he plans to come back month after month with more people.
“Are you threatening us?” Board Chairman Ernest Palin asked in a seemingly lighthearted manner. Members of the board laughed. But then Supervisor Smith had something serious to say.
“I want to assure you Mr. Muller that you’re not just making noise, that we’re listening,” he said.
“We have the Planning Commission that’s going to be coming to this Board very soon to discuss short-term rentals. And part of that policing will be noise ordinance and other things-- curfews and such. And this falls right in line with what you’re asking us to do,” Smith said. “So, even though we’re not making a lot of noise, it’s not because we’re not listening or we’re not working. I think you will be pleased with us in the coming months.”
A familiar fight?
There’s a nearby and recent example of residents in a small pocket of a county using complaints about one household to change property regulations countywide.
Last year, in Richmond County, residents in Sharps started lodging similar complaints against a neighbor who applied for a permit to have a music festival. Opposition to the festival plans morphed into all types of concerns about noise they claimed that was already coming from the property, which the neighbors claimed included loud music and firing guns.
The bothered residents of Sharps portrayed one household as such a neighborhood nuisance and public safety concern that Richmond County Supervisors were convinced to clamp down on property rights countywide. They converted their Concert Ordinance into an Outdoor Event Ordinance in November.
That ordinance was described by Tayloe Emery, who hosts the long-running Mount Airy Music Festival, as “anti-business [and] anti-tourism. ” It was opposed by Menokin’s board of trustees, who said it “threatens liberty interests.”
And ironically, although stricter regulations were imposed, the ordinance failed to address the main issue—controlling noise.
“It makes me very sad that this is the type of thing that happens in this area,” Tom Pearson, a resident of Tappahannock, told Richmond County Supervisors at one of the meetings where the matter was discussed. And he added he’s “very fearful that this type of legislation will spread to neighboring counties.”
