At a recent Friday night concert at Town Centre Park in Kilmarnock, Janet Rice lost her purse, which also contained her phone.
“As anyone who has suffered this misfortune knows, losing a mobile phone can be not only expensive but terribly time-consuming in trying to retrieve phone numbers and other information stored in the phone,” she wrote in a letter to the editor published in the Rappahannock Record.
But Rice’s story didn’t end with misfortune. On the contrary, she and members of Kilmarnock’s leadership were left praising the actions of two town employees—public works crew lead Antwon Butler and KPD officer Allan Evans.
On that Saturday morning following the concert, Rice returned to the park with friends to look for her belongings. They bumped into Officer Allen Evans who, according to Rice, spent over an hour helping her scour the park and he went with her to Verizon.
“I was very conscious of the fact that I was receiving help far beyond what might have been encountered in almost any other jurisdiction,” she wrote.
Despite their effort, they didn’t find what they were looking for that day. But before 9 a.m. Monday, Rice received a call from Evans letting her know the purse had been found.
Butler found the purse after the concert. It didn’t have a wallet or any identifying information so he locked the bag away at the park until Town Hall reopened the following Monday. Evans was on duty again that Monday when Butler brought the purse to Town Hall, and Evans was able to get it back into the hand of its owner.
When it came to Butler, Rice wrote, “…once again, I was conscious of how exceptionally fortunate I was to have been assisted by such a trustworthy and conscientious individual.
“I can only conclude that if these two wonderful people are representative of Kilmarnock’s work force, then the people of Kilmarnock and the surrounding area are immensely fortunate to have such terrific public servants,” she continued.
She concluded her letter giving a “hats off” to Evans and Butler as well as to the town leadership “for fostering such an exceptional team.”
Rice was so appreciative, said Kilmarnock Town Manager Susan Cockrell, that she not only wrote an amazing letter to the editor but bought Gatorade and cookies for the public works crew and KPD.
At last week’s town council meeting, councilman Michael Bedell was the first to highlight the incident. “Antwon, to me, gets the big thank you for finding and securing. And then, officer Evans, to me, gets the award for customer service because he made those people feel important…”
Cockrell said she didn’t want to portray it as atypical behavior for Butler and Evans because she doesn’t think it is. “I think that’s the kind of work that both of them do day-in and day-out but acknowledging that is a really important thing, it goes a long way,” she told the councilmembers.
“I think if the next time you see those two employees if you were to acknowledge their work, I think it would be a really nice gesture,” she added.
