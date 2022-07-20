rcc

Photo by Michelle Smith

The Chesapeake Commons shopping center was shut down for a period last Tuesday due to a bomb threat at RCC Kilmarnock.

About 1 p.m., Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating there was a bomb at the RCC facility. Local and state police responded and the entire shopping center was evacuated, said RCC media service manager Michele Inderrieden. At the time, there were about 14 people present but no students were on campus, she said.