The Chesapeake Commons shopping center was shut down for a period last Tuesday due to a bomb threat at RCC Kilmarnock.
About 1 p.m., Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received a call stating there was a bomb at the RCC facility. Local and state police responded and the entire shopping center was evacuated, said RCC media service manager Michele Inderrieden. At the time, there were about 14 people present but no students were on campus, she said.
A bomb squad, which included bomb-sniffing dogs, conducted a thorough search, but no devices were found. No arrests had been made as of Friday, and the incident remains under investigation, Jessica Shehan, a Virginia State Police public information officer confirmed.
The Kilmarnock bomb threat was not an isolated incident. On the same day, a call was made to the Gloucester police department regarding a bomb threat against RCC’s Glenns campus. Gloucester and VSP officers also evacuated that campus and conducted a search but found nothing, Inderrieden stated.
RCC was not alone in receiving bomb threats on July 12. Authorities are investigating numerous other incidents involving bomb threats made against colleges in Virginia that day.
In the Hampton Roads area, six colleges received bomb threats, including Norfolk State University, Tidewater Community College, Regent University, Virginia Peninsula Community College, Paul D. Camp Community College, and Eastern Shore Community College, WTKR News 3 reported. Ultimately, an all-clear was issued for each of those schools as well.
