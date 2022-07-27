The Rappahannock Tribe was awarded $65,000 from the Virginia Museum History & Culture’s Commonwealth History Fund to support the preservation of the Chief Otho S. and Susie P. Nelson House in Indian Neck.
The chief’s house served as a headquarters where the Rappahannock Tribe launched efforts to secure state and federal recognition and battled Virginia’s 1924 racial identity law denying Indian identity. The building operated an Indian school and apothecary, and began a program of cultural revitalization continuing today.
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2019, it carries important meaning for the Tribe and Indigenous communities throughout Virginia and eastern North America.
The Tribe acquired the chief’s house in 1999 to rehabilitate it and develop public history and educational programs for both tribal citizens and statewide communities. The historical interpretation of the House is critical to public history and educational programs, which serve both Tribal citizens and the larger statewide communities. It will create a tangible and permanent reminder of the Tribe’s 20th century history and all that they achieved through perseverance, and in spite of the Commonwealth’s attempt to erase their native identity from the historical records.
When rehabilitated, it will serve the future by providing important economic development opportunities as a vehicle for educating Tribal citizens and the public in traditional agricultural and healing practices.
“We are incredibly honored to be one of the 12 projects chosen by the Commonwealth History Fund for its inaugural grant cycle. Through this amazing opportunity, we will be able to give back to our communities by implementing a project that will help us to continue telling the story of Virginia and have a lasting impact on future generations,” said Chief Anne Richardson.
