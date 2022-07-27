house

Photo: Rappahannock Tribe of Virginia

The Rappahannock Tribe was awarded $65,000 from the Virginia Museum History & Culture’s Commonwealth History Fund to support the preservation of the Chief Otho S. and Susie P. Nelson House in Indian Neck.

The chief’s house served as a headquarters where the Rappahannock Tribe launched efforts to secure state and federal recognition and battled Virginia’s 1924 racial identity law denying Indian identity. The building operated an Indian school and apothecary, and began a program of cultural revitalization continuing today.