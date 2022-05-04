On an August night in 2017, Rand Hooper was involved in a boat crash. Graham McCormick, a 31-year-old who believed Hooper to be his friend, ended up overboard. Hooper left him in the Rappahannock River to die.
In January, a Norfolk court found Rand Hooper guilty of involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid for his actions that night. When Hooper returned to court Monday, Norfolk Circuit Court Judge Charles Poston hit him with a six-year prison sentence.
Early on the investigation, Hooper didn’t tell authorities about the late-night boat ride. Instead, he suggested McCormick may have fallen off the dock. He later admitted the two were on the boat, but he claimed he could not remember who was driving. Hooper followed up even later with the admission that he knew McCormick was thrown overboard, but he said he thought McCormick was a good swimmer and could make it to shore, and he returned to his parents’ Irvington home without McCormick.
Over the course of the investigation and court proceedings, authorities and the prosecution claimed that not only was Hooper driving the boat drunk that night, but after he crashed into a bulkhead, he made no serious attempt to find McCormick. He tried to cover the incident up and mislead investigators, and he also tried to fake amnesia.
For years, McCormick’s family have been clawing their way through the legal system seeking justice in this case, which has taken twists and turns involving different prosecutors, courts and judges. On Monday, for the first time, Hooper made a public statement about the incident, Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
“He was one of the greatest people I’ve ever known,” Hooper told the court about McCormick. I’ve tried to come up with the right words, but I know nothing I say will save [his family] pain. The safety of everyone in the house that weekend was my responsibility, and in that I failed,” he added.
Despite Hooper’s last-hour acknowledgement of responsibility, he was sentenced to 10 years with four years suspended on the involuntary manslaughter charge, according to 6 News Richmond, and five years with it all suspended for failing to render aid.
King William Commonwealth Attorney Matthew Kite served as a special prosecutor in the case and apologized to the McCormick family for the delay they faced in getting justice.
According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Poston also acknowledged, “The system did move slow in this case.
“This courtroom has been full of emotion. It’s palpable. I feel it,” the judge added.
