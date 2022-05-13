Kilmarnock’s business community took another step toward rebuilding after the April 19, 2022 fire that devasted five community businesses, destroyed seven apartments and resulted in the loss of life of Stacey Kellum by raising a new #Kilmarnock Strong flag above Town Hall at 1 North Main Street.
“Today, as we continue to support the businesses affected by the fire, we invited all the community partners to a flag raising event to symbolically show our forward momentum and resiliency” stated Mayor Mae Umphlett on Monday. “We want these businesses to know that they are supported by not only their customers and our community but the Town as well.”
Jay Wolfson (NN Burger), Lester Brent (Lester’s Barber Shop), Stephanie Surber (C & D’s Records), and Caroline Sullivan (Barkley’s Boutique) were in attendance-raising a new flag high above town hall to show how strong Kilmarnock truly is. Maizie Gordon (The Jeanery) and Tracey Haydon (Hay-Be Corporation) were unable to attend.
“Remember we are Kilmarnock Strong, not Kilmarnock weak. The community has you, the Town has you and together, the rebuild is underway” stated town manager, Susan Cockrell.
