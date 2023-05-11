There’s been a lot of speculation that Governor Glenn Youngkin was going to jump into the 2024 presidential race. To many, it appeared he cleared that up last week with remarks made at a Milken Institute conference.
During an interview, Youngkin portrayed himself as more focused on Virginia’s legislative houses than the White House. He also seemed to clearly shut down the prospects of people seeing him on the campaign trail. But, his aides later came back to re-muddy the waters surrounding the Governor’s plans.
Youngkin’s interview
“Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail this year?” asked Gerard Baker, editor-at-large for the Wall Street Journal.
“No, I’m going to be working in Virginia this year,” Youngkin responded.
“I have my mid-terms this year. And we’re off-cycle. And so, our House and Senate are up for full re-election this year.” he continued, explaining that the House is controlled by Republicans and the Senate is controlled by Democrats. “I want to hold our House, and I’d like to flip our Senate.”
Referring to common activities seen with presidential hopefuls, Youngkin pointed out, “I haven’t written a book, and I’m not in Iowa. I’m spending time representing Virginians this year.”
Continuing to press for an answer on the Governor’s presidential plans, Baker said, “So, in the words of LBJ, you will not seek and, if nominated you will not serve and accept the Republican nomination for President of the United States?”
Laughing at the question, Youngkin replied, “Leave that one to LBJ.”
The “LBJ” reference seemingly was in reference to President Lyndon B. Johnson who, in 1968, said, “I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.”
Pivoting on the heels of Baker’s question, Youngkin went on to say, “But what I am very excited about is that America seems to be paying attention to what’s going on in Virginia.” The Governor explained he believes the reason the nation is watching is because Virginia is demonstrating that “commonsense solutions” can address some of the “perennially challenging problems.”
“I think the excitement I feel about where the Commonwealth is going—I’m just humbled [by] the fact that the nation seems to be watching us and that’s encouraging,” said Younkin.
Those weren’t the only remarks Youngkin made that seemed to suggest an impassioned position about the role of being governor.
Early in the interview, he stated, “We can really do a lot of good from a governor’s seat,” and he capped it with the suggestion that similar sentiment is shared abroad.
This interview with Baker followed Youngkin’s trade mission to Asia, which included stops in Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was also in Asia, although Youngkin said they didn’t interact with each other.
According to Youngkin, Republican governors “are in demand from these trusted partners” in Asia. “They want to meet us. They want to collaborate with us. And they do want to invest in the United States… And they particularly want to come to states that are run by Republican governors,” he claimed.
The aides follow up
Since this interview was seen as the first time Youngkin provided a definitive answer about his plans for the 2024 presidential race, media outlets reported that the Governor said “no” he wasn’t running.
However, his aides seemed to swiftly start peddling uncertainty again.
Later that same day, Politico said an aide clarified that while the governor’s statement ruled out joining the growing Republican field at this point, it did not shut the door on joining the race later.
Likewise, NBC News said Youngkin’s spokesperson, Macaulay Porter said, “I would refer you to the governor’s original comments and the question, which directly asked about this year.” And an aide said the moderator “was clearly asking about this year, and the governor was answering with that in mind.”
But while other Youngkin aides said not to count Youngkin out for 2024 just yet, another aide noted told NBC News the Governor has said many times that he is “focused only on Virginia through the elections.”
