Youngkin at Rally

There’s been a lot of speculation that Governor Glenn Youngkin was going to jump into the 2024 presidential race. To many, it appeared he cleared that up last week with remarks made at a Milken Institute conference.

During an interview, Youngkin portrayed himself as more focused on Virginia’s legislative houses than the White House. He also seemed to clearly shut down the prospects of people seeing him on the campaign trail. But, his aides later came back to re-muddy the waters surrounding the Governor’s plans.