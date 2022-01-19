Tyrone Samuel, age 50, of Heathsville has been arrested for the abduction of Ahrea’l Lashae Smith who was last seen on her job at the Little Sue in Claraville.
Northumberland Sheriff’s Police Department received a call on Thursday, January 13 at 4:46 a.m. alerting authorities that there appeared to be a serious problem. A Little Sue employee who came in for the morning shift found Smith’s car in the parking lot, still running but the 28-year-old was nowhere to be found.
After reviewing the store’s surveillance footage, police discovered on the night of Jan. 12th Smith went outside of the store at 9:05 p.m. and started her car.
At 9:18 p.m. she went outside and got into another vehicle, got out, went back inside the store where she turned on the alarm, locked the door and grabbed a bag of trash that was on the front stoop. Smith could be seen walking toward the dumpster, which is behind the building on the east side. She went out of the camera’s view and was not seen on camera again. Her car remained running until the day shift clerk arrived the next morning.
Friday, Northumberland Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp revealed that his entire detective department was working on the case. Some were working on digital evidence, some were tracking leads, and others were conducting interviews, he said.
One of the interviews conducted was the driver of the car that Smith got into before locking up the store. Beauchamp said they were able to identify the man but he was quickly deemed not a suspect.
A Virginia State Police K9 unit visited the scene in an effort to track Smith. The dogs were able to track from the dumpsters for about 100 yards. The track ended at Walnut Point Rd. approximately 50 yards north of the dumpsters. Little Sue sits on the corner of Northumberland Highway and Walnut Point.
Meanwhile, the FBI was notified and a field agent from Fredericksburg was also assigned to the case.
“If anyone knows anything, big, small, whatever, let us know. Call the police [or] tip hotline if you don’t want to say you’re a snitch. Let us know something, it’s getting cold. My sister has been gone for almost two days. If this was your family what would you want somebody to do,” Lydia Smith said during a press briefing with Beauchamp on Friday.
The outpouring of concern and support from the community was strong and swift. Members of the public wanted to join police in a search party. But Beauchamp called for the public to assist by providing any information they had instead because at that point the police didn’t have a specific location to search.
That didn’t stop people. Some worked independently and some formed groups searching areas around the store and beyond.
By Sunday morning, Beauchamp announced Samuel had been arrested for abduction. He is currently being held in the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center in Saluda without bond.
Smith still has not been found and the investigation into her whereabouts continues.
Members of the community have remained focused on helping to find her and raising awareness about her disappearance. Facebook user Jasmine Jackson said she was aiming to get the attention of Maryland-based radio stations WPGC and WKYS. Tomeka Seldon said she messaged BET, Good Morning America, Shirley Strawberry, Nephew Tommy, The Bobby Bones Show, TMZ, and The Washington Post. Plus, she also posted a letter in the comments on their pages. And Jasmine Jackson said she was also part of an effort to get the attention of major platforms, and she called on the public to help flood those major platforms with Smith’s story.
