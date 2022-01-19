Last Friday morning, Orlando Thomas whipped a Tyson tractor-trailer into Healthy Harvest Food Bank’s parking lot. He was delivering 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean breakfast products from Pottsville, PA donated in honor of 25-year-old Jean-Carlo Gachet, a truck driver who got stuck in the I-95 shutdown during the snow storm earlier this month.
A small act of kindness amplifies
Gachet had left Rhode Island during the storm and was heading to Savannah, Georgia but got stuck in the stand-still at 1 a.m. At around 8:30 a.m., he microwaved a Jimmy Dean breakfast bowl and delivered the hot meal and a beverage to the car in front of him, which was carrying a man and his mother.
This car has been sitting near me since 1 a.m. [The] Least I could do was offer them a microwaved breakfast, he wrote in a post that showed his act of kindness on Twitter.
Within 15 minutes, his tweet was local news. Within hours, CNN reached out to him, and the attention kept growing with the video going viral.
When he referenced the Jimmy Dean breakfast bowl, people on social media started replying with questions for the company, like are you going to sponsor him? Are you going to give him a year’s supply? A couple days later, Jimmy Dean’s social media account reached out to his, Gachet explained.
The 25-year old said the situation has changed him. Just knowing the way that Jimmy Dean and its parent company Tyson reached out to make a big impact for those in need, it definitely changed my perspective that there is a lot of good, said Gachet. And although he’d never heard of Warsaw before Tyson’s donation, he said he really appreciates that those in need are going to be fed.
Having people stranded on I-95 for hours was a real life example of how hunger can affect anyone at any time, said Cindy Balderson. Mr. Gachet is the very best example of how one small act can create a ripple effect with endless possibilities. Thank you for leading with your heart.”
The donation in honor of Gachet equals 115,000 breakfasts. HHFB gets a lot of packaged foods and produce but protein donations, especially of this magnitude are a major deal for the organization.
A portion of the shipment was sent to each of the food bank’s pantries last week, and the meals will start being distributed throughout the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula this week.
“This is the very best example of what paying it forward can do,” said Balderson.
