Highland Breaks

A glimpse of the CF Highlands Breaks located in Dickenson and Buchanan counties

 Photo: DWR

Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has added a huge swath of land to the Commonwealth’s public inventory. Its location is in the Southwest corner of Virginia and has lots to offer.

A total of 22,316 acres located in the remote counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, and Russell will provide access to those with an interest in hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, and observing wildlife. This large tract of land is near the towns of Dante and Vansant and the Breaks Interstate Park, the latter of which is known as, “The Grand Canyon of the South.”