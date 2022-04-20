After a two year in-person hiatus due to Covid 19 restrictions and precautions, Colonial Beach held its annual Osprey Festival in grand ole-osprey fashion in its Historic Downtown District.
People from various regions of the Commonwealth, the State of Maryland and beyond traveled to Colonial Beach to celebrate its official bird.
Mayor Robin Schick welcomed the enthusiastic crowd with a proud proclamation designating the osprey as the official bird of Colonial Beach, and she emphasized gratitude and collaboration as key to the festival’s success.
“What Colonial Beach, along with Joanie and her team have done, is remarkable,” stated Kathryn Brintnall, president of The International Osprey Foundation who traveled from Sanibel Island, Florida to join in the festivities. “Putting on a successful festival of this magnitude is no easy task, hats off to Joanie (and her husband, Barry), the other co-chairs, Joyce Reimherr, Sally Adams and the many volunteers for a job well done” added Brintnall.
Mayor Schick and Brintnall were referring to Joanie Millward, volunteer co-chair of the event. “I can emphatically say that everyone genuinely had a great time,” said Millward. “It is because we have a strong volunteer base, great vendors, and an impressive lineup of presenters. It’s a strong recipe. And we cannot wait for 2023” concluded a giddy Millward.
“It was worth my trip to Colonial Beach if only to watch Mr. Callahan’s presentation and the live raptor presentation,” stated Johanna Godfrey who traveled from Maryland.
Ornithologist Mike Callahan delivered a powerful, fun-filled presentation followed by a guided tour throughout the beach area, and he concluded with the always-popular live raptor show.
Pam Narney, a local expert and osprey blogger, kicked off the lecture series with a most informative talk titled Sibling Rivalry.
Dr. Alan Poole, author and osprey researcher at Cornell University, delivered the keynote presentation via Zoom. The presentation was also streamed live at the local brewery for a sizeable crowd. His delivery was entertaining, inspiring, motivational, and informative. Among many important facts that he pointed to relating to ospreys, was conservation and co-existence awareness.
With good reason, Dr. Poole emphasized that the Chesapeake Bay region supports the largest osprey breeding population in the world. While the widespread use of toxic pesticides pushed populations of the fish-eating raptor to an estimated low of 1,450 breeding pairs in the early 1970s, a 1972 ban on the pesticide DDT helped populations recover.
By the mid-1990s, an estimated 3,500 breeding pairs were found on the Bay and its tidal tributaries. Estimates from the Center for Conservation Biology place the Bay’s current osprey population at 8,000-10,000 breeding pairs with the world population at fewer than 100,000 birds.
The amazing rebound of ospreys has exceeded the availability of natural nesting sites. Human-made nesting structures rarely go unoccupied. Ospreys are now nesting on cell towers and lighting structures.
These raptors are also continuing to attract and please bird-loving festival-goers, many of whom are already looking forward to next year’s event. “Sign me up, I will definitely be back,” said a happy Sharron and Bobby Shifflett.
