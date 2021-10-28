With the new Westmoreland High School inching closer and closer to completion, there is a burning question in the back of the heads of many folks—What is to become of the old Washington & Lee High School?
School board superintendent Dr. Michael Perry addressed that question last week. Although nothing has been agreed on yet, a number of possibilities emerged at the school board’s work session on October 12.
The discussion included an assessment of what the various areas around the building could be used for in what Dr. Perry called “potential partnerships.
“When we looked at the assessment of the areas, we were in agreement that certain areas would be closed for students because of their condition…” said Dr. Perry. These cordoned-off areas included the library up front, where the original part of the school was, the Career & Tech Education building and the gymnasium basement.
However, at least one section, namely the original part of the building, was deemed to have potential. “There seemed to be unanimous agreement that the old portion could be an incredible museum,” he explained further.
Another chunk of the school, opposite the main hall from the cafeteria, would be sectioned off for usage as STEM classrooms in career and tech education. Everything that remained could be used as common areas for any future partners that drop in. “They would just choose where they want to be,” he added.
Partners would also be given the chance to redecorate whatever area they were settling into in order to make the area conducive to learning.
While the subject of athletics did not come up at the work session, during the school board meeting, chairman Ralph Fallin indicated the gym equipment may still be of use.
I think the equipment could be used by a student athlete, and I think that depends on how all the equipment there might fit into the new high school and what might go in.”
The future of athletics in the building will be discussed at the school board’s next work session, which takes place in November.
