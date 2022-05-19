The Chesapeake Bay Drug and Gang Task Force conducted an early morning operation dubbed Trojan Horse on Thursday May 5. Essex Sheriff Arnie Homes reported that the operation led to the arrest of the following:
1.Christopher Clarence Dandridge is charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule I or II drug and 1 count of distribution of a schedule I or II drug within 1000 ft. of a school zone.
2.Tyreek Raquan Handy is charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule I or II drug and imitation controlled substance,
3. Crystal Alisa Williams is charged with one count of possession of schedule I or II drug and one count of driving while revoked.
4. Annette Jean Rich is charged with one count of distributing a schedule III drug.
5. Nathan Allen Krameris is charged with five counts of distribution of schedule I or II drugs.
6. James Allen Johnson is charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule I or II drug.
7. Quentine Scott Jr. is charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule I or II drug.
8. Marion Joshua Pollard is charged with one count of distribution of schedule I or II drug, 2nd offense along with two counts of distribution of a schedule I or II drug within 1000 ft. of a school zone and one count of distribution of an imitation controlled substance.
Sheriff Holmes also noted five suspects were still wanted on 12 felonies. Those individuals include:
1. Dmarco Tyjohn Baylor who is charged with four counts of distribution of a scheduled I or II drug and one count of distribution of a schedule I or II drug within 1000 ft. of a school zone.
2. Deandre Travon Turner is charged with one count of distribution of a schedule I or II drug and two counts of child endangerment.
3. Kelvon Payne is charged with two counts of distribution of schedule I or II drug.
4. Miranda Leigh Marx is charged with one count of possession of a schedule I or II drug.
5. Javonte Vidal Jackson is charged with one count of a schedule I or II drug.
Holmes is asking the public to contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-443-3346 with any information about the whereabouts of those who are wanted.
The sheriff also issued a reminder that the Essex County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for drugs or any illegal activity and that any such activity will be aggressively pursued by his office.
The Chesapeake Bay Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of investigative personnel from the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Tappahannock Police Department and State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Richmond Field Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.