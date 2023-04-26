ocean meeting

From left: Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources Travis Voyles, Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) Commissioner Jamie Green, Ocean Harvesters CEO Monty Deihl

Photo: Ocean Harvesters

Ocean Harvesters, the menhaden fishing operation that supplies Omega Protein’s Reedville factory announced an MOU with the State that imposes guideline restrictions for how the company operates.

Menhaden fishing is a contentious issue, particularly when it’s done in the Chesapeake Bay. And the issue got more fiery after last summer’s fish spills. There was a surge in calls from critics for some authority to take some meaningful action.