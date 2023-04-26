Ocean Harvesters, the menhaden fishing operation that supplies Omega Protein’s Reedville factory announced an MOU with the State that imposes guideline restrictions for how the company operates.
Menhaden fishing is a contentious issue, particularly when it’s done in the Chesapeake Bay. And the issue got more fiery after last summer’s fish spills. There was a surge in calls from critics for some authority to take some meaningful action.
In December, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) considered a proposal from its staff to place new restrictions on the menhaden fishery, but ultimately, didn’t.
Instead, VMRC decided to try to work with Ocean Harvesters to reach an agreement. It appears that happened last week, and the MOU contains limits similar to key parts of the restrictions that were imposed.
Ocean Harvesters said the MOU will limit potential sources of conflict between the fishery and other users of the Bay and is part of the fishery’s efforts to continue to be responsible stewards of our shared marine resources.
Ocean Harvesters’ agreement outlines areas in the Bay where the fishery will not come closer than a mile from the shore. These are areas that tend to have a heavy tourist presence, such as in the lower Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads, and Virginia Beach.
In response to feedback on how the fishery can best avoid conflicts with recreational fishing, the MOU places limits on the times and places where the menhaden fishery will operate. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the fishery will not harvest menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay on weekends or during the Memorial or Labor Day holidays. Those limitations will also apply to the days surrounding July 4th.
Ocean Harvesters also agreed to a restriction that keeps its operations from coming within half a mile of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel year-round. This measure is intended to help the company avoid issues with recreational boat traffic and disputes with recreational fishermen who like to work the waters around the bridges.
“The new memorandum of understanding successfully addresses concerns that have been raised about how the menhaden fishery can best coexist with other user groups in the Bay,” said Monty Deihl, CEO of Ocean Harvesters in a statement about the agreement. “This MOU further illustrates that the menhaden fishery will work with the Bay community to alleviate concerns and to remain operating responsibly and sustainably here in Virginia.”
