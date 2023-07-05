Ocean Harvesters response team crew testing recovery

Ocean Harvesters response team crew testing fish spill recovery in the skimmer.

 Photo: Ocean Harvesters

Ocean Harvesters, the company that catches menhaden for Omega Protein, announced that it added a response team and recovery vessels to its operation to respond to incidents, such as net tears and fish spills.

Although Ocean Harvesters and Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) have shown that those types of incidents are rare, Ocean Harvesters experienced both last year, and the backlash from those accidents continue. Since then, the company has been trying to prove it’s a responsible steward of the Chesapeake Bay, including the recent announcement about the new spill response initiatives.

Ocean Harvesters, F/ V Hopeful Harvest

F/ V Hopeful Harvest