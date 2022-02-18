Northumberland supervisors want a Breezeline representative to come to their monthly meeting since the company seems to think all is well with their service.
“Breezeline gives us a lot of breeze. And I think it’s hot, said supervisor Thomas Tomlin.
Referring to a recent article in the Northumberland Echo, he said it appears the company believes things are all good and fine so he wants Andrew Walton, Breezeline’s head of corporate communications, who was quoted in the article to come hear about the concerns that the citizens are reporting and the things the board knows firsthand.
There were some claims that Breezeline represenatitve made that are counter to the experience on the ground, Tomlin pointed out. One example is Walton’s claim that the company doesn’t restrict competition in the markets where it operates. Tomlin said when the company was Atlantic Broadband the county had a different experience.
The supervisors voted unanimously to call for Walton’s appearance at a meeting.
However, Supervisor James Brann said there have been a lot of discussions about broadband but a lot of the people the board speaks to are individuals trying to sell a product. All you’re going to hear from them is how good their product is.
“We need to have a conversation with the gentleman whose in charge of broadband with the state… We need to have someone in here who can have a discussion with us on the dos and don’ts and what’s out there,” said Brann.
One thing he thinks the county is doing wrong is looking at broadband as one big thing. But we need to look at this in like three different parts,” said Brann.
Explaining those parts, he said Northumberland has a broadband service running through the county but isn’t pleased with their service. Then, All Point Broadband is coming to provide broadband to the citizens who don’t have it as part of the regional project that spans the entire Northern Neck. Further, the county needs to get information about alternative services and methods to get broadband.
So, “We need someone here that’s not going to try to sell us anything, [but] that’s going to give us facts,” Brann concluded.
The individual that Brann was thinking of as being the state’s broadband representative was an appointment during the Northam administration but is no longer in that position. County administrator Lutrell Tadlock said the staff would look to see if anyone new has been appointed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.