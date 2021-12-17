A woman stood before the Northumberland Board of Supervisors holding two jackets. She did not speak. Another woman, introduced as Connie Reed, explained that her silent companion was a survivor of persecution by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
The survivor was a practitioner of Falon Gong, a spiritual practice involving meditative exercises that reportedly became extremely popular in China in the 1990s. The CCP has been accused of persecuting hundreds of thousands of Falon Gong practitioners.
Reed explained that her companion’s husband was killed trying to protect her. The woman was imprisoned for seven years and forced to do slave labor for up to 18 hours a day, which included making jackets like the ones she held. And while she was in prison, she was blood tested along with other Falon Gong practitioners.
This is one of the tests used to determine the organ compatibility for organ harvesting, Reed explained. Her companion was not only a source of slave labor but also a source for organ transplants.
The two women appeared at the board meeting last Thursday, aiming to have the supervisors adopt a resolution to educate Northumberland residents and the medical community on the risks of traveling to China for organ transplants in light of the reports of state-sponsored organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience.
