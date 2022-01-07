Northumberland supervisors are vividly aware that companies aren’t beating down the door to provide internet service in the county. But that doesn’t mean they’re prepared to idly accept whatever Atlantic Broadband tosses their way.
The supervisors called a meeting ahead of Christmas to discuss renewing their franchise agreement with Atlantic Broadband, which is set to expire in February. Not only did the session reveal a range of frustrations and concerns about how the company does business, but the board members were also critical about the changes and lack of specifics in the new agreement.
Airing of concerns
Supervisor James Brann kicked off the discussion noting that the agreement leaves out a lot of important details, including the services provided, the plans, the fees, and the internet speeds.
“That’s my biggest concern—the fees, said Supervisor James Long, explaining that he wants every citizen in Northumberland County to have the opportunity to get service. My concern is that the cost will be so high it’ll wipe the majority of the county out and they won’t be able to afford it.”
Supervisor Thomas Tomlin said the agreement needs to include performance standards, and it needs to be expanded to offer service to more people.
Under the current agreement, Atlantic Broadband offers service if there are 25 homes per mile, but the under the new agreement people aren’t entitled to service unless there are 30 homes per mile.
That’s going to eliminate a lot of people. The area on Horn Harbor Rd. after you pass the apartments is one example, Tomlin noted.
And to aggravate matters, although Atlantic Broadband doesn’t want to serve everybody they’re going to turn around and claim we’re voiding our contract with them if we try to get another provider for those without service, Tomlin continued. “They can’t have it both ways. Either they provide the service or they don’t… And “if this is their best offer, it’s not worth it to me,” he added.
Supervisor Richard Haynie agreed that from what he’d read, the new agreement didn’t clearly state what Atlantic Broadband is providing, and he suggested that the county may need to look for another option.
“We don’t have give them everything they want. It’s their lost just as much as it is ours,” he said.
Haynie does not like how Atlantic Broadband operates. When he attempted to get service, the company sent someone out to measure. Six months later he still hadn’t heard anything further, and the company won’t answer return his calls, he said.
Additionally, he told the board a Northumberland resident contacted him and explained that he lives in a cul-de-sac with five neighbors. Getting service to the homes requires about 1,000 feet of cable. Atlantic Broadband told the man each home that connected would need to pay $7,000.
“That’s the premium price, which is a ripoff price,” said Tomlin.
“That’s what they’re doing. They’re ripping off the customers,” said Haynie.
“It’s cable franchise highway robbery,” Tomlin shot back.
And Haynie said that Atlantic Broadband workers have said when there’s an outage, the company’s priority is to restore service to a business as soon as possible, but for a residence, the timeline is within a week. “That is just unsatisfactory…What about the kids out here trying to do their homework on the internet. Are they supposed to wait a week?” Haynie asked.
They don’t want your business, he concluded.
Well, do we want their business?” Tomlin questioned.
“I don’t want their business anymore,” Haynie declared.
Problematic agreement
Northumberland’s attorney, Eric Gregory, isn’t in favor of the new agreement either.
There’s a number of provisions that are problematic, he told the board members. In addition to some of those you already discussed, one example is the terminating procedures, which require the county to hold a public hearing for Atlantic Broadband before ending the contract.
You’re under no obligation to do that, much less allow Atlantic Broadband to offer testimony, cross-examine witnesses and deliver other evidence before you’re able to cancel. If they’re in violation of the agreement, you should be able to cancel it without being expected to hold a public hearing,” said Gregory.
“I don’t recommend approving the agreement as presented by Atlantic Broadband,” he said.
Gregory explained that the county doesn’t have to feel pressured to sign a new contract because the existing will soon expire.
Under the law, the contract will still continue until terminated, he said. It’s not as if anything would go away in February. And you’re not under any onus to adopt a new franchise agreement. Yes, Atlantic Broadband could cancel the contract after the February expiration date, but Gregory said he doesn’t see that happening.
He advised the supervisors to let the existing agreement continue until better terms for a new agreement can be reached. Gregory said he would work with county administrator, Luttrell Tadlock, and together they will try to negotiate with Atlantic Broadband because this new agreement is certainly not in a state that I would recommend having it approved, he said.
Commented
