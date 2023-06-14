The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office has received a $262,000 grant from the Virginia Dept. of Criminal Justice Services, according to county administrator Luttrell Tadlock.
The sheriff’s office will use $119,000 of the grant funding to purchase two fully-equipped patrol vehicles.
“That includes all of the required equipment to be installed, as well as the cost of installation,” said Northumberland Sheriff John Beauchamp. “They’ll be ready to be on the street.”
The sheriff’s office will purchase 28 handheld radios at a total cost of $110,700. Beauchamp also plans to acquire 16 Glock service pistols and holsters for his department. Beauchamp says the net costs of pistols will be $2,350 and the holsters will cost a total of $2,260.
“They are replacing Glock pistols that are 17 years old,” Beauchamp said.
Additionally, the department will acquire four in-car radios at a sum cost of $19,600.
Beauchamp plans to spend the remaining grant funds on equipment to aid in the investigation of violent crimes. The equipment will include gunpowder and particle test kits, a bullet trajectory kit, a night vision camera, and two ballistic shields.
The sheriff’s office has additionally requested a $152,000 funding increase for the 2024 fiscal year. The FY24 budget includes a 5% salary increase for employees of the department.
The state will reimburse the county for half of the $80,000 total salary increase, Beauchamp said.
The budget includes $20,000 to help cover overtime costs and $10,000 for maintenance to the sheriff’s office.
Beauchamp’s office has requested $9,000 to purchase document management software called PowerDMS. The department is also seeking $2,000 for maintenance to the current records management system, which contains both dispatch and criminal records.
