At the June 2 budget work session, Stuart McKenzie outlined the highlights of Northumberland’s proposed FY23 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for the board of supervisors.
Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested six vehicles, with the need marked as urgent. McKenzie explained that the CIP included five vehicles at a cost of $250,000. Patrol vehicles rack up an average of 110,000 miles over a four-year period, and as they reach the 100,000-mile mark, historically, the costs of maintenance and repairs start increasing, the justification in the plan explained.
The CIP set aside $110,000 for the school board for the Northumberland Elementary School well replacement, which is required by DEQ no later than 2025. This year’s set-aside was done with the idea that another $110,000 will be set next year. That will amount to half of $440,000 project cost, “and the hope is a DEQ grant will pay for half of the well.”
The school system also requested three school buses to update its aging fleet. The CIP plan included funding for two school buses at $100,000 each.
The bus garage roof was deemed “in desperate need of replacement.” Although the school system only requested $88,550, McKenzie said the Capital Improvement Committee granted $100,000 in anticipation that there will be cost increases “because everything is going up these days.”
The county administration requested $150,000 for building maintenance, which the committee okayed. Meanwhile, the Northumberland County Sanitary District’s requests included funding to replace a generator at the Reedville station and money to replace a pump, which came to $96,500.
McKenzie told the supervisors that the committee held interviews with each of the departments that made requests to get up to speed with what they were requesting. The committee unanimously recommended the proposed plan for approval.
There was no public comment on the CIP plan and no questions or discussion among the supervisors, who also voted unanimously to approve it.
